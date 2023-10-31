How to build above Nether roof bedrock in Minecraft

Minecraft players have likely learned how to build underneath the bedrock layer of the Overworld. However, some fans may not be aware of the fact that it's also possible to head to the Nether and build atop the dimension's roof, which is also composed entirely of bedrock blocks. Although it seems like it'd be easy, there are some extraneous factors that make things complicated.

It's fully possible to use Creative Mode to build atop the Nether roof bedrock in Minecraft: Java Edition, but things get trickier when players are doing so in Survival Mode. Moreover, limitations in Bedrock Edition prohibit building on the Nether roof due to the hard-coded build limit in the dimension.

Fortunately for Minecraft fans, there are solutions for all of these problems.

How to build on top of the Nether roof's bedrock in Minecraft

For Minecraft fans on Java Edition, building on top of the Nether roof is as simple as entering Creative Mode, flying upward, and breaking the bedrock before placing down blocks. However, due to bedrock being nigh-impervious, things get a tad more difficult in Survival Mode. Fortunately, with the right materials available, you can still access the roof.

Moreover, you will have to get a bit craftier when it comes to building on the bedrock roof in Bedrock Edition. The process of removing the hard-coded height of the Nether is difficult but can be addressed through the use of Windows Powershell. For the time being, it's best to start with how to access the roof on Survival Mode in Java before moving on.

Building on the Nether roof of Minecraft Bedrock is a bit complicated (Image via RufusAtticus/YouTube)

You can build on the Nether roof in Java Survival by following these steps:

Collect a stack of ladders and at least one ender pearl. Enter the Nether and reach the bedrock roof however you see fit. Towering or using ladders are great ways to do so. Ensure you're aiming at a block that is at the roof's height limit, which is Y=127. You can check this with the debug menu in Java Edition by pressing the F3 key. From here, use your ladders to climb upward until you reach the block that's at Y=127. Hold your walk forward key (W by default) while on the ladder and aim your ender pearl slightly above the crease where the bedrock block and your ladder meet, then throw it. If done successfully, you should be able to clip into the bedrock block, and you can then hit the jump key to hop up onto the roof. It takes some practice, so you may want to bring a few extra ender pearls if you're having trouble.

The approximate location Minecraft players should throw their ender pearl (Image via SaminUP/YouTube)

Meanwhile, in Minecraft Bedrock, you will have to use external programs to set the game's height in the Nether to a new value. Doing so will allow you to build atop the Nether's bedrock roof regardless of how you get to it. Technically, this will involve uninstalling and reinstalling the game in a new directory, so you should absolutely back up your worlds and files/folders before beginning.

By running a sequence of Windows Powershell commands, you can uninstall/reinstall the game and then use the Run program in Windows to activate a script to alter the Nether height from there, allowing you to build atop the Nether roof using the same tactics outlined above. It's highly advised to follow Reedacartwright's tutorial on GitHub to ensure things go smoothly.

For added assistance, Bedrock players are encouraged to check out RufusAtticus' video tutorial as well, as one mistake can cause massive issues for their game installation.

Truth be told, the process of altering Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's code may be too much for some fans of the game, so they should only undertake the process with extreme caution. Windows Powershell is an incredibly powerful program with administrator privileges, and making one mistake can result in several issues popping up.