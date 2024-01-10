Minecraft Bedrock player shares a cool strategy to beat the Wither using the trident

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's version of the Wither boss is known for being a tougher foe than its Java counterpart, partially due to its increased health total on Normal difficulty and above, as well as its revamped attack patterns. However, one Redditor named WindLight_WL recently shared a post showing an effective way to defeat this boss mob, though there's one string attached.

On January 8, 2024, WindLight_WL showcased an effective defeat of Minecraft's Wither boss by using the trident as a weapon. The catch is that the user utilized the Riptide enchantment, allowing them to launch themselves when the trident was thrown while they were touching the water, and it just so happened to be raining during the fight.

Minecraft fans react to WindLight_WL's Wither battling strategy

With the Riptide-enchanted trident during a thunderstorm, WindLight_WL was capable of darting around in the air during the Minecraft battle, striking the Wither faster than it could respond. Compared to other tactics like trapping the Wither, this tactic certainly looks like a blast to try out, and many fans made jokes that the battle unfolded like an anime fight.

WindLight_WL did appear to take some damage from the Wither status effect during the fight, but it appears that they utilized multiple positive status effects of their own to offset it.

Regeneration and Absorption were both active, suggesting that WindLight_WL kept their golden apple handy. Other beacon-based effects helped keep them in the air and avoid heavy damage while zipping around.

Meanwhile, other players referred to popular combat-heavy series like Devil May Cry and God of War. WindLight_WL even chimed in with a reference to Dante, the protagonist of the former, and his ability to switch combat styles mid-battle. At the same time, some commenters were surprised by the execution of the fight and speculated how difficult it might be to accomplish on the Mobile/Pocket Edition.

The Devil May Cry jokes continued in force, with players referencing Dante's brother Vergil and his theme from Devil May Cry 5, "Bury the Light." The fact that WindLight_WL used a Minecraft texture pack to change the trident into a katana likely helped on that front. One user helpfully supplied the download link to the texture pack that provided the visual change.

The post also led many Minecraft fans to lament that the Java Edition Wither simply wasn't as challenging of a boss fight, and many wondered why Mojang has yet to implement the Bedrock mechanics for the boss as the norm in Java as well. Whatever the case may be, WindLight_WL certainly showed a very effective way to beat the boss while minimizing harm to the player.

The Wither might be a strong mob in Minecraft, but with the right enchantments and a few effects to help, even the Hard mode iteration of this boss should be dispatchable with enough practice.