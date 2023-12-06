Minecraft players have access to infinite texture and resource packs that can completely change their in-game visuals. Be that as it may, sometimes players prefer to stick to the game's core appearance but with higher resolution. The good news is that much like the hyper-realistic or exceedingly cartoonish texture/resource packs, there are plenty of HD upscales as well.

There's no denying that Minecraft has a very distinct and memorable aesthetic, and some texture packs cause the game to lose that appeal. This isn't to say that the packs are bad, but some players prefer to play the game and keep it looking about the same within reason while upscaling textures to a higher resolution.

For fans searching for some HD vanilla-like packs, the good news is that there are more than a few to choose from.

The best HD texture packs that upscale Minecraft's base visuals

1) Clarity

Clarity Download

Although Clarity takes a small amount of creative liberty with Minecraft's base textures, it focuses on what makes the game so distinct graphically while building upon the foundation. The blocks and items that players know and love are still instantly recognizable but have an upscaled 32x resolution.

This texture pack pairs nicely with a wide range of build themes and also fits perfectly for the terrain. The textures keep their pixelated look but are more defined and visually appealing overall, and this pack also highly benefits from the use of a wide range of shaders for improved graphical fidelity.

2) Prime's HD Textures

Prime's HD Textures Download

Prime HD Textures upscale Minecraft's textures with a pleasing hand-painted style. (Image via Prime_Mods/CurseForge)

Minecraft's base graphics certainly have a light-hearted quality to them in most respects (the Nether and End dimensions are another story), and Prime HD Textures keeps this in mind. At the same time, it increases the texture resolution up to 512x, depending on the pack that players choose. However, in lieu of keeping a pixelated style, Prime HD opts for a pleasant hand-painted aesthetic.

One might think that the stylistic change would depart from what makes the game's graphics iconic, but this isn't the case. One could say that this pack is still very much a vanilla-styled texture pack, just one for fans who aren't fans of a high degree of pixelation on surfaces.

3) Faithful HD 512x

Faithful HD Download

Birch planks in vanilla Minecraft compared to the Faithful HD texture pack. (Image via Isaiah/CurseForge)

Taking vanilla Minecraft's textures as a base and converting them into a 512x improvement, Faithful HD lives up to its namesake. This texture pack does a fantastic job at imagining what the game's graphics might look like if Mojang itself introduced a high-resolution upscale of its base textures, making this one of the top HD texture packs players can find.

Sure, some pixelation is lost in the upscale, but that's to be expected to a degree with such a high volume upscale being undertaken in this texture pack. However, if players are searching for an HD remaster-styled pack that keeps true to Minecraft's soul, Faithful HD may be the pack for them.

4) Faithful PBR 2048x

Faithful PBR Download

Faithful PBR offers a massive Minecraft texture upscale along with great visual effects. (Image via PapaChefCool/CurseForge)

For a high-end take on Minecraft's default graphics, Faithful PBR may be an option to consider. The textures are increased to a staggering 2048x resolution, making them quite lifelike as far as the game's graphics go. Though they have a realistic look to them, these textures still stick to the core philosophy of Mojang's sandbox title.

It should be noted that players on some lower-end devices may notice performance impacts due to the incredibly high increase in visual quality.

Fortunately, Faithful PBR also offers a 32x variation that should be much more agreeable. Even better, the blocks in this texture pack work magnificently with shaders and ray tracing, making them stand out while sticking to Mojang's design philosophy.

5) Unity

Unity Download

Vanilla Minecraft looks fantastic with the addition of Unity textures. (Image via TheCyanideX/CurseForge)

In many ways, Unity may be considered something of a reimagining of Minecraft's vanilla textures. While this texture pack does upscale things somewhat, it also applies a more natural set of colors and adds a little depth to blocks and items. This keeps the core visuals intact while toning down some of the brighter colors and giving objects an improved three-dimensional element to them.

Due to the 3D depth, this texture comes to life when shaders are used in tandem with it. This texture pack may not be as transformative as some of its counterparts, but it's hard to argue that it applies a very nice and fresh coat of paint to the stock graphics that players have come to know.

6) Reimagined

Reimagined Download

Reimagined is an entirely new way to behold Minecraft's original visuals. (Image via Reijvi/CurseForge)

If players love the original Minecraft textures but want a high-definition and revitalized take on them, Reimagined is certainly worth looking into. In addition to adding pixel-perfect texture upscaling, this pack introduces animated textures for various blocks and items and new variations of blocks and mobs to spice things up and bring some variety to the base game.

Color palettes are normalized, and some texture inconsistencies are also touched up. At its core, this pack is still focused on keeping the vanilla aesthetic but creating a new means of presentation for it that players should find very appealing.

7) JICKLUS

JICKLUS Download

JICKLUS brings a rustic feeling to Minecraft's base texture set. (Image via Jicklus/CurseForge)

JICKLUS is a very well-reputed texture pack that has been available for both Java and Bedrock Edition for quite some time, and it isn't difficult to see why it's so popular. This texture pack keeps the base aesthetics intact but introduces warmer colors and an overall rustic feeling that can make worlds feel a little more cozy and worn.

Thanks to the addition of Optifine, JICKLUS also permits the ability for players to activate mob texture variations in this pack as well. Overall, the texture pack keeps Mojang's original intent in its thoughts as it creates its own holistic presentation within it.