5 best Minecraft pixel art builds

Minecraft seems fresh even today despite having been around for a while. Apart from being one of the most well-known video games in the world, it is a canvas for those wishing to express distinct artistic styles.

Pixel art uses small squares to represent images. Since Minecraft allows players to create personal worlds within its servers, there are plenty of opportunities to make such builds that show off their talent. Here are five of my favorite pixel art builds in the game.

Minecraft pixel art builds are made with extreme talent

1) Among Us

This Among Us build is so detailed that anyone who knows about the game will recognize its source material immediately. The build genuinely looks like it came straight out of the original game.

With such attention to detail on every part of this project, this build is smaller due to it not needing to show that much, but anyone can expand it. This Among Us Pixel Art was created by the YouTuber Craftio Playz.

2) Joker

This incredible recreation of the iconic DC Comics villain shows off the classic outfit. Such a work of art would be fantastic to show off to your friends on a builder server, where you might even have access to world edit tools to ease the process of creating something like this.

Credit goes to creator JBrosGaming, and the video above will give you more details on how he made it. The YouTuber is a well-known Minecraft builder featured in many other articles owing to his talent.

3) Charizard

One of the original 151 Pokemon is Charizard, and every generation of the franchise has included his dragon. The character is one of the most powerful thanks to his ability to fly and breathe fire at will.

This Minecraft build is an incredible sight for all Pokemon lovers because it is not insanely large. It's considerably realistic for someone looking to build something related to Pokemon, and it will take a little while as long as you follow the tutorial. Once again, YouTuber JBrosGaming makes this list thanks to this pixel art.

4) Sonic

You're probably wondering how many blocks this build must have taken. And the intricacy makes the pixel art more enjoyable. If you're interested in something that will take a long time and willing to put in the effort, going through the process has its reward in the end.

Sonic has had a legendary fan following ever since Sega launched the video game franchise in 1991. This amazing tutorial was made by the popular Minecraft pixel art creator Felix Guaman.

5) Bendy

Look no further if you're looking for a Minecraft build that's fun, creative, and original. This pixel art masterpiece features Bendy from the indie game Bendy and the Ink Machine.

Bendy has just enough personality to stand out from other cartoon characters. His popularity has been growing since the game came out in 2017. The pixel art above shows off how well he translates into Minecraft form! YouTuber Xman 723 gets the credit for this stunning build.

