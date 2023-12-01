10 best Minecraft survival servers of 2023

For over a decade, the Minecraft community has been enthralled with its survival mode. However, the single-player survival game mode can grow quite boring, prompting players to resort to tons of amazing multiplayer options. There are numerous servers that can satisfy your demands, whether you're searching for a lively community, engaging gaming elements, or a difficult survival experience.

The top 10 Minecraft survival servers of 2023 will be examined in this post, with their distinctive features and reasons to consider them.

Maritime, CatCraft, and more top Minecraft survival servers of 2023

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a one-of-a-kind server (Image via Mojang)

With a unique twist, MoxMC provides an unmatched survival experience. With memorable boss battles, difficult tasks, and mob customization, players will be completely engrossed in their journey. There's always something to aim for, thanks to the server's unique gaming mechanisms, which include an economy system and leveling-up abilities.

In this civilization-style server, you can become the ruler of a nation and gamble against other rulers for their land and money.

2) Maritime

IP Address: play.maritime.gg

Maritime is an island-based survival server that offers a distinctive environment for players to explore and construct. Take part in naval combat, find lost treasure, and go on fearless journeys over the wide sea. Maritime offers a novel take on Minecraft survival with breathtaking scenery and captivating gameplay elements.

The server has an anti-grief system to stop other players from breaking your builds, which is often sought after when playing multiplayer survival. If you're searching for a server with a deep lore, this is a fantastic choice.

3) Vulengate

IP Address: play.vulengate.com

A survival server called Vulengate provides an open-world gameplay experience with a major emphasis on exploration and discovery. Players will never run out of locations to explore, thanks to the game's huge, custom-made areas and distinctive biomes. Take part in exciting quests, conduct business with other players, and let your imagination run wild as you construct the ideal survival camp.

The economy on the server is driven completely by the players, so you can earn money with jobs or set up your own business. With the money, you can rank up and gain new command perks. Another well-liked plugin the server offers is mcMMO.

4) Simple Survival

IP Address: mc.simplesurvival.gg

As promised, Simple Survival provides a straightforward Minecraft survival experience. A vanilla-like gameplay experience can be relished with this server with very few plugins and customizations. Players can create, cultivate, and explore a world that maintains the allure of the original Minecraft, with an emphasis on survival.

The server provides land claims to guard against griefing and raiding, enabling you to truly construct something exceptional. This gives Simple Survival a bit of a towny server vibe.

5) CatCraft

IP Address: play.catcraft.net

A well-known Minecraft survival server, CatCraft is known for its close-knit community and player activities. Play minigames, work on group projects, and construct communities with others. Since the server places a strong focus on creativity and building, gamers of all skill levels can feel welcome.

CatCraft has both Java and Bedrock compatibility, so you can play with friends on mobile or console. Staff on the server regularly host events and other activities to freshen the proceedings.

6) MineRaze

IP Address: play.mineraze.net

The goal of MineRaze is to offer a difficult and engaging survival game. This server encourages collaboration and rivalry among users with its emphasis on community engagement and a player-driven economy. Take part in events, trade, and explore unique dungeons for adventure.

This server has custom items, blocks, and plants to allow you to experience a new type of survival within Minecraft. Furthermore, MineRaze has an extremely friendly community.

7) CosmosMC

IP Address: join.cosmosmc.org

CosmosMC transports users to an interplanetary adventure. The server gives a distinctive take on the classic survival mode with additions such as tractors, airplanes, drills, and more. Collect resources, construct your airplane, and set out on missions to discover new skills and technology.

This server also offers game modes such as Factions, Skyblock, Prison, and Earth. CosmosMC allows you to view the whole world map from its website and witness constantly updated locations.

8) OPBlocks

IP Address: play.opblocks.com

For gamers looking for a more competitive survival experience, OPBlocks is an ideal option. An improved version of the traditional survival mode is available on the server, with unique challenges, recurring events, and a strong economy.

The server staff is extremely friendly and active, always banning and muting those breaking the rules.OPBlocks is primarily a Minecraft prison server but also has other game modes.

9) PixelBlock

IP Address: play.pixelblockmc.com

If you want to relive the classic Minecraft survival experience, head to PixelBlock. It provides a variety of tasks, such as mining, constructing, and farming, enabling users to unwind and utilize Minecraft's more straightforward aspects.

PixelBlock has been running for many years with no signs of ending, so veterans and beginners alike will feel comfortable. You also don't have to worry about dying because "keep inventory" is enabled, which is especially great for novices.

10) Mineland

IP Address: mc.mineland.net

A popular Minecraft survival server, Mineland offers everything, including PvP combat, artistic building, and classic survival. Players will always have something new to discover, thanks to the frequent updates and events.

Aside from survival, Mineland has many other game modes, including SkyBlock, Creative, Prison, SkyWars, PvP, Arcade Games, Anarchy, and BedWars. If you seek a cracked version or a server where you can get off survival to play minigames, this is the perfect choice.