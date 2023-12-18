Minecraft community discuss the classic mob farm design

In Minecraft, players need loads of resources to properly survive and progress forward properly. Hence, over the years, the playerbase has found ways to create all kinds of clever farms to obtain abundant amounts of resources like items, blocks, and even XP from mobs. One of the most famous and classic farm designs is a mob farm that can be made high in the sky with trapdoors and flowing water.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/turdle24' posted a picture of a classic mob farm design and asked who the original creator of it was. The farm showcased in the picture had several cobbled deepslate, tuff, and netherrack blocks. Judging by some blocks on the player's hotbar, they were the ones who made and took a screenshot of it.

The classic mob farm works off a core error in the AI movement of mobs. If there is a hole in the ground with trapdoors attached to it, mobs will assume that the hole does not exist, will walk over it, and fall in.

The hole can have flowing water from the outer end to the center of the farm. This will drag hostile mobs to the central tube and trap them at the bottom. Players can then walk up to the bottom of the tube and kill them to obtain XP and items.

Users debate about who created the classic mob farm design in Minecraft

Since the question about the classic mob farm design's original creator fascinated many, the post instantly went viral on Minecraft's official subreddit. Within a day, it received more than seven thousand upvotes and over four hundred comments.

One of the Redditors by the name of 'u/Vynxie7' stated that they do not even remember when they learned how to build the classic mob farm in Minecraft, let alone knowing who the original creator was. Another user, 'u/CopyCattYT,' commented that this is a farm design that everyone knows how to build.

There were some new players in the subreddit who claimed to have learned the design only a few days ago. This shows that there are both veteran and new players discussing it.

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Several members of the subreddit commented that the classic mob farm design could have been invented by a famous Minecraft content creator, EthosLab. There were several comments about him, mainly because he is one of the oldest content creators. He was completely dedicated to making videos of the sandbox game even before it was officially released in 2010.

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

The original poster of the post also mentioned in the comment section that no one knows exactly who invented the classic mob farm design.

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/turdle24 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, there was a lot of discussion as to who first devised the classic mob farm design, which is now used by millions of players in their in-game worlds. Despite many speculating that the original creator could be the world-famous Minecraft content creator EthosLab, there is no concrete and confirmed answer as to who made it first.