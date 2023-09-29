7 best Minecraft utility mods for content creators

There are thousands of content creators who entertain the Minecraft community with their videos. However, to make interesting content about Mojang's sandbox game, they need to have a few tools at their disposal. Luckily for them, there are a number of mods that can directly or indirectly help them create content more easily.

This article lists some helpful mods that make the recording process for a content creator easier.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other mods that can help content creators.

Best utility mods for Minecraft content creators

1) Sodium

Sodium is one of the best performance mods for Mojang's sandbox game (Image via Sodium/Sportskeeda)

Sodium is a brilliant mod that improves the chunk rendering engine in Minecraft. It also enhances other graphical engines in the game.

Sodium drastically bumps up the FPS and reduces stuttering while players are moving around the map. Hence, it is great for content creators who stream or create videos and do not want any hiccups. It will also help them stream in higher quality and not worry about lag.

2) OptiFine

OptiFine is arguably the most commonly used performance mod for Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to Sodium, OptiFine is also a great mod when it comes to chunk rendering optimization. It has been a staple in the modding community for quite some time now.

Though Sodium is slightly better at delivering higher FPS, OptiFine is a Swiss army knife when it comes to having loads of new video settings that players can tweak.

3) Freecam

Freecam allows players to move the POV anywhere they want (Image via Mojang)

Freecam allows players to detach the POV from the player and move it around anywhere in the in-game world.

Basically, content creators can place the POV camera anywhere while showing what they are doing in the world. This also allows players to look through blocks, just like in spectator mode.

4) Replay Mod

The Replay mod allows players to record the gameplay directly in the game (Image via 9Minecraft)

Replay Mod is another great tool for content creators. It allows them to record game sessions and replay them afterwards from any perspective.

Though many content creators use external recording software, this mod allows them to do so internally (within the game itself). They can configure the recording settings, scrub through the recording, and even change the camera.

5) Boosted Brightness

Boosted Brightness acts as a night vision effect in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This nifty mod allows players to drastically increase the brightness of Minecraft. While this is a great feature for almost every player, it is also good for content creators to clearly showcase their gameplay to their viewers.

The mod can boost brightness up to 1200%, which gives the game a somewhat night vision effect.

6) Dynamic FPS

Dynamic FPS Minecraft mod reduces hidden chunk rendering to reduce load on the device (Image via CurseForge)

Dynamic FPS is another helpful mod that reduces the speed at which the chunks render when it is not in focus or hidden from the player's POV.

This mod allows Minecraft to run more smoothly and helps content creators use other recording or streaming tools in the background without any issues.

7) Mod Menu

Mod Menu showcases all the installed mods in a new UI screen (Image via CurseForge)

Mod Menu simply adds a new UI from which users can view the list of installed mods. This page has a search option and can also sort mods.

Once a mod is selected, the UI will show a basic description of the mod, allow users to report issues, and even open the mod's website page. This is great for content creators as they can easily see all the mods that are installed and active.