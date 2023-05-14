How to get spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Several features vary and are exclusive to Minecraft Bedrock Edition and Java Edition. Hence, both player bases constantly question which one is better. One of these features used to be spectator mode, which was initially exclusive to Java Edition. This mode allowed the player to essentially become a ghost that could fly through solid blocks and look for underground openings and caves.

The feature was not added to the Bedrock Edition for years until recently, as Mojang tries to bridge the gap between the two editions. Hence, Bedrock Edition players can now witness Minecraft's world in spectator mode. This article lists the steps to activate it.

Methods to activate spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Before trying to get into spectator mode in Bedrock Edition, remember that it is somewhat of a cheat feature that will not work in a survival mode world. To activate spectator mode, you must create a world with cheats enabled or enable cheats on the survival world through world settings.

Activating spectator mode through settings

Spectator mode can be activated from the settings in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Once the cheats are enabled in a world, enabling spectator mode in the Bedrock Edition becomes extremely easy. You can simply pause the game and head to the game settings. You will find a drop-down menu, 'personal game mode.'

Simply select 'spectator' from its list and return to the game to witness the world in spectator mode. Once you are done, you can return to whichever game mode you desire.

Activating spectator mode through commands

Spectator mode can also be enabled using the gamemode command in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

Similar to Java Edition, Bedrock Edition also has commands that you can input. As mentioned above, cheats must be enabled to use these commands and change the game's behavior.

Spectator mode can also be activated using commands. First, press the forward slash button or the chat button to open the chat area. Then, use the '/gamemode' command, followed by typing 'spectator.' Once the command is complete, press enter to execute it and enable the command.

You can freely fly around the world and even go inside solid blocks to see the rest of the world using spectator mode. Once done, use the gamemode command to apply any other mode.

When was spectator mode added to Minecraft Bedrock?

Spectator mode was officially added to Minecraft Bedrock Edition with the 1.19.50 update in November 2022 (Image via Mojang)

Many players might not know this, but the first iteration of spectator mode in Minecraft Bedrock Edition was released in March 2022, in the beta 1.18.30.20 version. Players could enter the mode only through the gamemode command, though it was somewhat buggy.

When the 1.18.31 incremental update was released, the spectator mode was added as an experimental feature. It was then officially released in the 1.19.50 update in November 2022.

Poll : 0 votes