Minecraft tree guide: All types, locations, and uses

The world of Minecraft is filled with flora and there are a ton of different flowers, landscapes, and trees. It makes sense that the game is filled with trees as they are one of the most important resources in any world. Players need to start their journey with wooden tools and weapons. But something that many might not be aware of is how many types of trees there are in Minecraft.

So, in this article, we will dive into the nitty gritty of trees in Minecraft; all the different types, where they are found, and their uses as well. While it might seem that all types of wood have the same function, there are some that are different from others when it comes to crafting items.

All about trees in Minecraft

The trees of overworld (Image via Mojang Studios)

There are 10 different types of trees in the Overworld, two in the Nether, and one in the End. While there are some special trees that will be mentioned here, we will not dive deeper into them. These trees give different types of wood in Minecraft.

The 10 different types of trees in Overworld are:

Spruce

Cherry

Mangrove

Birch

Acacia

Dark oak

Azalea

Oak

Mushroom

Jungle

Spruce: Spruce trees add some greenery mostly to the taiga biome where everything looks desaturated. Although they are mostly found there, these trees are also present in snowy plains and mountains as well. Apart from being darker in shade than other woods, trap doors made from spruce doors can be used to make small pools.

Cherry: The recently added tree has become the favorite for many players. It can be found in the cherry blossom biome and has a distinct pink color too. Even the leaves have a pink color.

Mangrove: As the name suggests, mangrove trees are specific to the mangrove swamps and have a distinct appearance as their propagules hang out from the trees. The wood has an orangish-red shade.

Birch: Birch wood has the characteristic white bark and sometimes it can be annoying how dense and large birch forests are. These trees are found in birch forest biomes and sometimes, players might find the rarer, taller version as well. Items made of this wood have a lighter shade.

Acacia: Acacia trees are those that give that distinct, lifeless look to the savannah biome. Well, not anymore because the newly added armadillo mob can be found in here. Acacia wood is orange in color.

Trees of the overworld in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Dark oak: The thickest tree in Minecraft, dark oak, is not only the darker version of the classic oak tree, but is much thicker and denser as well. These trees have a 2x2 trunk and are found in dark forest biomes.

Mushroom: Mushrooms cannot be strictly called trees, but since they grow tall and have a canopy just like trees, we have included them here. These are found in the mushroom biome and occasionally in others as well. Using tools with Silk Touch enchantment on them gives mushrooms. The area is bland and many players have suggested ways to make the mushroom biome more interesting.

Azalea: The azalea tree is a recent addition to the game. This tree was added to the lush caves. Here’s something interesting about the tree; they do not have a specific wood type, just oak wood.

Oak: Coming to the classic tree, the oak tree was the first tree in the game. The wood was just called ‘log’ and it makes sense. This tree is one of the most common types and can be found in almost every biome.

Jungle: Coming to the last tree on this list, jungle trees are found in the jungle biome and some variants are the tallest in the game. Since using the mace from a height delivers a powerful blow, players can use the height of the tree for their benefit.

Special Minecraft tree guide

Trees of nether and end city in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Coming to the special trees, there are two trees in the Nether - crimson fungus and warped fungus. When broken, they give stem blocks that work just like wood. Players can use it to create a structure with them. And since they are found in the Nether, these stem blocks are non-inflammable.

The final tree in the list is the chorus plant found in the End City. These trees are very tall and drop chorus fruit.