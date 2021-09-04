5 best fuels in Minecraft

The majority of Minecraft players opt to use coal as their primary source of fuel when it comes time to cooking or smelting items. However, there are many more efficient ways to use furnaces in Minecraft.

Sure, coal is an abundant resource that is easy to collect, but Minecraft players who have large amounts of materials to smelt or cook will definitely want to take the time to obtain the best possible fuel sources in the game. Here are five of the best resources Minecraft players can use as fuel.

Most efficient Minecraft fuel sources

5) Charcoal

How to make charcoal (Image via Minecraft)

In Minecraft, charcoal is a great alternative to coal. Gamers can smelt 8 items per 1 charcoal.

While it technically has the same efficiency as coal, charcoal is a great option for players who have a mass quantity of wood. Any type of wood planks can be smelted into charcoal, so those who have more wood than coal will want to utilize this method.

4) Blaze Rod

Blazes drop blaze rods (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blaze rods have multiple uses in Minecraft, but interestingly, it's an underrated resource for fuel. They can smelt 12 items per 1 rod.

Because blaze rods are such great fuel sources, players may find that it is worth the time to build a blaze farm in order to stock up on the item. Plus, those who plan on spending a lot of time in the nether can keep blaze rods in mind when it is time to cook while in the spooky realm.

3) Dried Kelp Block

One of the best fuel sources in Minecraft is the dried kelp block. Players can smelt 20 items per 1 dried kelp block, which is a notable increase from the previously listed fuel sources.

In order to obtain a dried kelp block, gamers must first smelt pieces of kelp and then use 9 of them to craft a block. Using a dry kelp block in a furnace for the first time will earn players a new achievement.

2) Block of Coal

9 coal makes a single block (Image via Minecraft)

Of course, coal is what most Minecraft players use for smelting and cooking. There is a way to make coal much more efficient though, and that is through using a block of it.

When players take 9 pieces of coal and craft them into a block, that singular block will smelt a whopping 80 items. This is 10 times more than what a single coal can smelt.

Using a block of coal instead of individual pieces is definitely recommended for Minecraft players, since 9 such pieces of coal would only smelt 72 items total.

1) Lava Bucket

A lava bucket is the best fuel source (Image via Minecraft)

Unfortunately for Java Edition gamers, the best fuel source in Minecraft is only available for Bedrock Edition. Bedrock players luck out though, because they can use lava buckets as an amazing source of fuel.

When a lava bucket is placed in a furnace, that single bucket will smelt 100 items. This will definitely last a long while and is undoubtedly worth it in the long run. Plus, when the lava bucket has smelted all possible items, the bucket will become empty and can be reused.

Not only is a lava bucket the best fuel source, it is also one of the easiest methods of smelting by far. All it requires is three iron ingots for a bucket and a lava source.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul