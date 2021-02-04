Minecraft Bedrock players earn the "Super Fuel" achievement by powering a furnace with lava for the first time.

Lava is an incredibly hot and powerful substance, that has the potential to cause devastating amounts of damage to the Minecraft world.

The majority of blocks and items that can be found in Minecraft, will be burnt to a crisp when they are engulfed by lava.

However, players do have the potential to gather this molten hot material with a bucket.

When safely contained in a bucket, lava can be a tremendous source of utility and even serve as a power source for furnaces, blast furnaces, and smokers.

This article will be breaking down how players can obtain a Lava Bucket, and use it to earn the "Super Fuel" achievement in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Achievement Guide: Super Fuel

In order to complete the task required for this achievement, Minecraft players are going to need to get there hands on a Lava Bucket.

Lava can be found throughout the biomes of both Minecraft's Overworld and the Nether. To gather some lava, players will need to use an empty bucket on a lava source block that they find in-game.

A bucket can be crafted by combining three Iron Ingots at a crafting table. Buckets can also sometimes be found in dungeon chests, savanna house chests in a savanna village, and chests inside woodland mansions.

Lava naturally flowing from the side of a mountain in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Lava can be found flowing from the sides of mountains, filling entire ravines, in pits in desert biomes, and deep underground in caverns to just name a few places. The molten hot material can also be found in massive quantity throughout the entire Nether dimension.

Minecraft players should note that lava source blocks are a finite resource, so players will need to consume a new lava source block to fill a new bucket. Luckily, there is so much lava that be found in Minecraft, that players will likely never truly run out.

Lava Buckets can also sometimes be purchased directly from Journeyman-level Armorer villagers for the price of a single emerald.

Once Minecraft players have a bucket, completing the rest of the achievement is very straight forward. Players are going to need a furnace, which can be crafted by combining eight pieces of cobblestone at a crafting table.

A lava bucket placed inside of a furnace to serve as the fuel source. (Image via Minecraft)

From there Minecraft players just need to place the Lava Bucket inside the furnace as the fuel source. This is the spot where coal or charcoal typically go, which is what powers the smelting capability of the furnace.

That Lava Bucket will then allow players to smelt a total of 100 items, and boasts a burning value of 1,000 seconds. This makes lava one of the most efficient fuels in all of Minecraft.

Once players have powered a furnace with a Lava Bucket on Minecraft Bedrock Edition, they will earn the "Super Fuel" achievement.