Top 5 Nether farms in Minecraft

The Nether is a great place in Minecraft for a wide variety of resources.

Minecraft gamers who play on long term survival worlds will likely want to build farms eventually in order to collect as many resources as possible with little time or effort. The Nether provides a great place for plenty of farms, especially for resources that cannot be collected anywhere but the spooky Minecraft realm.

While there are many in-game farms that the Minecraft community has conjured up over the years, some Nether farms are a bit more impressive and useful overall.

The best Minecraft Nether farms

5) Blaze

A blaze farm is a great Nether farm for a Minecraft potion lover. Since blaze powder heats brewing stands, gamers who utilize potions often will surely want to collect large quantities of them through farming blaze.

Luckily, blaze spawners are probably the most common spawner in the game. There are almost always multiple of them within one Nether fortress alone. Because of this, a blaze farm is by far not the most difficult Minecraft farm to create and quite beneficial for blaze rods.

4) Wither Skeleton

Wither skeleton farms are great late game builds for long-term Minecraft worlds. Although they are perhaps some of the most complicated farms to build, they can be quite useful.

Every Minecraft player knows how frustrating it is to fight a wither skeleton due to their wither effect. But, in order to fight the actual wither boss, gamers need to collect wither skulls. It is much easier to go about this by farming wither skeletons due to how rare the drop rate of wither skulls is.

Additionally, a wither skeleton farm will provide Minecraft players with a supply so large of coal and bones that they will never need to collect those items individually ever again.

3) Piglin Bartering Farm

One of the best things about the Nether is the ability to trade gold ingots with piglins for special items. Through piglin bartering, gamers can collect many resources like potions, obsidian, ender pearls, and much more.

The process of trading with pigeons is simple, which in turn means that an automatic piglin trading farm is one of the most simple farms a Minecraft player can build. By creating a piglin bartering farm, gamers will not have to manually trade with piglins again, saving them lots of time in the long run.

Because the farm is so simple and effective, there is really no downside to farming piglin trades.

2) Gold Farm

Nearly every Minecraft player knows about the abundance of gold within the Nether, making it the prime location for a gold farm. There are so many different ways to get gold within the Nether, but by far the most efficient way is through farming.

Nether gold farms can be a bit complicated to create, but they will surely be worth it in the end. Gold is such a valuable, versatile material in Minecraft, so gamers will never have to go through the trouble of mining gold ore again after this farm.

1) Ancient Debris Farm

Ancient debris is one of the strongest materials in the game, and it is also one of the most sought after in Minecraft worlds because of the precious netherite items that can be made from it. Of course, one of the best in-game elements is generally difficult to obtain, but there is a way to farm for ancient debris that makes it easier.

Gamers can create a redstone contraption that obliterates any Nether block that isn’t ancient debris, making those valuable blocks stand out clearly for players to mine. Gamers who seek as much netherite as possible will definitely want to start farming ancient debris this way.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

