Minecraft: Education Edition may not be the most played iteration of the popular sandbox game compared to Java and Bedrock, but some fans still play it regularly. Since that's the case, fans can still find world seeds that give them a leg up in Survival Mode and provide them with beautiful vistas or great building sites, as well as many other benefits.

Thanks to the fact that Education Edition utilizes the Bedrock Edition codebase, many of the same seeds that work well in Bedrock can also be translated to Education Edition.

However, it's important to note that Education Edition only recently received the 1.20 Trails & Tales update. This means the most up-to-date Bedrock seeds may not be the same when converted to Education Edition.

Regardless, if Minecraft fans are searching for some great Bedrock Edition seeds, they can take a look at some of the options below.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 best Minecraft: Education Edition seeds as of the 1.20.12 update

1) Cherry Grove End Portal (78513708301885016)

The cherry grove village in this Minecraft seed has an excellent bonus (Image via Mojang)

With the Trails & Tales update finally arriving in Minecraft: Education Edition, it's no secret that plenty of players will want to seek out cherry grove biomes to try out the new cherry wood type. However, this seed also offers a few bonuses in addition to the biome, including a village at (X: 312 Z: 1,288) with a fantastic Survival Mode perk underneath it.

Though there's a sizable cave under the village, players who dig even deeper will find a fully operational End portal at (X: 345 Y: -33 Z: 1273). This means there's no need to collect blaze rods or gather ender pearls to get to the End.

2) Don't Look Down (-2614676113338045691)

This magnificent cliff face rests right near this Minecraft seed's spawn point (Image via u/TheGuyFromDownStreet/Reddit)

For a seed that's somewhat reminiscent of the terrain generation seen in older versions of Minecraft, this seed might be worth a look. Directly to the right of the spawn point, players can find a steep cliff complete with waterfalls and an approximately 80-block drop into the ocean. However, players shouldn't let this lovely view fool them; there are still a few structures to find nearby.

A ruined Nether portal can be spotted near the spawn at (X: 104 Z: 40), and a village rests not far away at (X: 216 Z: -360), complete with its own Nether portal at (X: 136 Z: -312) with an ancient city beneath at (X: 136 Y: -51 Z: -328). An abandoned village also rests at (X: -328 Z: 216) if players are willing to make a short trip to it.

3) Another Completed End Portal (7306815763343810136)

This Minecraft seed's village contains another great End portal (Image via u/Fragrant_Result_186/Reddit)

Another seed that should delight Minecraft fans in Survival Mode, this option offers multiple villages (including one at the spawn point) with one that features a fully completed End portal at (X: 345 Y: -32 Z: 1272). In addition, another village with an End portal underneath it can be found at (X: -812 Z: -284). Players have multiple ways to enter the End, depending on whether they want to craft Eyes of Ender.

Moreover, players can find an abandoned village at (X: 888 Z: -408), a shipwreck at (X: 584 Z: -248), and an ancient city near (X: 1,272 Y: -51 Z: -264) that are ripe for exploring and looting.

4) A Plethora of Biomes (-2945548982083574391)

Minecraft fans won't lack resources or building sites in this seed (Image via Mojang)

If Minecraft players are less concerned with accessing the End or exploring structures in general, this seed might be more appealing thanks to its abundance of biomes and interesting building sites. Beginning in a forest, players can head north to find plains and beaches, southwest to find savannas and deserts, and eastward to find snowy biomes and a sizable frozen ocean.

None of this is to say that there aren't structures to explore, though. A village and ruined portal combo can be found close to the spawn point at (X: -296 Z: 264). A jungle temple also rests at (X: -776 Z: 24) next to trail ruins and a pillager outpost at (X: -920 Z: 200) and (X: -792 Z: 424), respectively.

5) A Deadly Spawn Point (565535403532980236)

This Minecraft seed won't be for the faint of heart (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans looking for a challenge might want to give this seed a look, as it spawns them directly in an ancient city, forcing them to be careful and escape to the surface. The good news is that if players make it that far without encountering the Warden, they can find plenty of structures and goodies to take advantage of.

This includes a ruined portal directly above the ancient city at (X: 24 Z: 40), a village and ruined portal combo at (X: -328 Z: 312), a jungle temple at (X: -696 Z: 520), and a woodland mansion to conquer at (X: -792 Z: 328), among others. Moreover, escaping to the surface should result in players finding a cherry grove biome, which is certainly a plus for base building.