7 best Minecraft food and cooking mods

When players first enter a new world in Minecraft, they start their journey by gathering food, which involves randomly killing farm animals roaming around them. Later on, they try to lure those creatures using wheat, potatoes, or even seeds. Needless to say, food, farming, and cooking are massive aspects of this Mojang offering.

Fortunately, they have been the focus of many mods made by the community. With that in mind, here are some of the best food and farming extensions out there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 brilliant food and cooking-related mods for Minecraft

1) AppleSkin

AppleSkin mod shows more detailed information about Minecraft food items (Image via Mojang)

AppleSkin might not add a bunch of new food items and cooking features, but it is still one of the best and most popular extensions out there. It has the very simple yet extremely useful feature of showing how much a particular food item can replenish the hunger bar and saturation. This might not be too useful for experienced players, but it is for newbies.

2) Farmer's Delight

Farmer's Delight mod adds several new cooking ingredients, dishes, utensils, and more to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Farmer's Delight, as its name suggests, is the perfect mod for cooking. It adds a bunch of new recipes and food-making mechanics. Players can actually use kitchen utensils as well as ingredients for cooking new food items like sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more via this extension. It even adds new tools for farming, soil, and crops.

3) Croptopia

Croptopia is an extensive mod that adds hundreds of food items and several new crops to grow in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Croptopia is another famous cooking and farming mod that adds around 58 ground crops, 26 tree crops, and over 250 new food items that players can consume. It also contains a guidebook where all the crafting recipes for these new food items are displayed. If players want to have loads of unique delicacies and even drinks, then this is the perfect mod for them.

4) Cooking for Blockheads

Cooking for Blockheads mod mainly operates from a helpful cookbook to help players in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This one is a mod that ensures the process of making food is much easier. It has a helpful cookbook that players can craft and use. This item can be hilariously made by smelting a regular book in a furnace. Along with the handy cookbook, the mod also adds custom GUIs for cooking recipes, custom furnaces, and other new blocks for a kitchen.

5) Pam's HarvestCraft 2: Food Core

Pam's HarvestCraft 2 mods are a reboot of the old and famous 1st HarvestCraft mod t (Image via CurseForge)

Pam's HarvestCraft 2 is a series of four mods that are essentially a new chapter in the mod's journey with Minecraft. The original HarvestCraft was a super popular food and cooking mod in the community. This one is divided into four modules, but the most important one is the first one, which is directed towards food.

It adds around 120 new food items and several new utensils to craft and use. The three other mods in Pam's HarvestCraft 2 series come with new trees, crops, and even more consumables.

6) Spice of Life: Carrot Edition

Spice of Life is a fascinating mod that encourages players to find more varied types of food items in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Spice of Life is a unique mod that encourages players to find more types of food items. If a player sticks to one kind of food item, this extension will punish them by completely removing the hearts from their health bar one by one. On the other hand, if gamers keep finding different types of food items and consuming them, their health bar will increase by more than 10 hearts.

This is a fun food mod that completely changes how explorers eat in the game.

7) [Let's Do] Vinery

With this mod, players can create all kinds of vines and even open a vinery in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

[Let's Do] Vinery is another fascinating mod through which players can create various kinds of wines. With several new blocks, items, and game mechanics, gamers can create full vineries through it, where villagers can work. Gamers can even automate the process of making wine using this mod.