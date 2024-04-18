Top 15 pretty seeds for Minecraft

Minecraft's best seeds are known for their amazing structures, plentiful biomes, and amazing sights. In fact, it's often the aesthetics of a seed that make it worth playing over anything else, as spending hours looking at ugly terrain is both mind numbing and torturous.

Detailed below are 10 of the most pretty and cute Minecraft seeds that players can try out before the release of Minecraft 1.21 update.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Beautiful Minecraft seeds

Seed Name Seed Number Game Edition Valley Village -2539806516339155761 Java Cherry ring and village spawn -3747208930216291241 Java Double ice spikes, triple villages -8193547724493612964 Java Mansion Survival Island 7071826761927408674 Java Cherry mountain cirque 3180225557172889146 Java Interesting terrain mixture 5572376705478020591 Java Mountain meadow 7130593958409743688 Java Several scenic spawns -4066327787829607452 Java Massive dark oak valley -4695050855657644141 Java Valley spawn 8722386753784257836 Java Volcano island 455479889341 Java Cave villagers 58869221267135842 Java Ringed mansion and village 2261222886412241219 Bedrock Exceptional lush cave -5343352647021114158 Bedrock Close to paradise 6163897411102777169 Java

15) Valley Village

This scenic Minecraft village is in between three different mountain ranges (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -2539806516339155761

-2539806516339155761 Village: -544, 912

-544, 912 Village: -832, 576

-832, 576 Basement Igloo: -968, 1368

-968, 1368 Pillager Outpost: -1216, 1280

-1216, 1280 Mushroom Island: 500, 792

This Minecraft seed spawns players in a coastal, dark oak forest. In the sea to the south-east, players will find a large mushroom island.

To the south, however, is an immaculate set of three mountain ranges, which all combine to form a series of valleys and gorges. There is an idyllic plains village at the center of these mountains, which would be an amazing place to set up a fully featured Minecraft mega base.

14) Cherry ring and village spawn

The mountain range ring and nearby village found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -3747208930216291241

-3747208930216291241 Cherry Ring: -104, 448

-104, 448 Zombie village: 80, -144

80, -144 Village: 352, 240

352, 240 Ocean Monument: 744, 136

This seed spawns players on the coast of a cold ocean. To the north is an abandoned village, which could be converted into a Minecraft villager trading hall. To the south are more villages and a small cherry grove mixed with mountains. These biomes have swirled together almost completely, creating a super unique and pretty spot to build a base.

13) Double ice spikes, triple villages

This winter wonderland is both beautiful and filled with loot (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -8193547724493612964

-8193547724493612964 Village: 1104, -192

1104, -192 Village: 1216, 160

1216, 160 Village: 864, 160

864, 160 Basement Igloo: 232, -136

232, -136 Pillager outpost: 240, 576

This seed puts players on the edge of a large, frozen expanse. Much of this is taken up by mountains and groves.

However, to the east, players can find two ice spike biomes. In between these biomes are three villages. This open stretch between the spikes and villages would make an incredible spot to build a Minecraft winter base.

12) Mansion Survival Island

The mansion and survival island found on the seed (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7071826761927408674

7071826761927408674 Mansion survival island: 776, -376

776, -376 Village: 1168, -448

1168, -448 Village: 800, -736

800, -736 Village: -224, -512

-224, -512 Ocean monument: 136, 312

This seed places players in an old-growth birch forest to the west of a dark oak mountain range. Within these mountains, there is a gorgeous spot to set up a base.

There is a small island cut off from the mainland by a river that has an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion on it. There are also plenty of villages to loot.

11) Cherry mountain cirque

The aesthetic cirque formed by the cherry mountains (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 3180225557172889146

3180225557172889146 Cherry Cirque: 77, 455

Savanna Cirque: -146, 110

Village: -336, 80

Village: 176, -832

This seed spawns players right next to a truly gorgeous cherry mountain rage. This mountain range forms a cirque or bowl to the south of spawn in several different spots, all of which would make for amazing base locations.

There is a village to the southwest and some more to the north for early-game loot and Minecraft villager trading.

10) Interesting terrain mixture

These sheer cliffs would make for an amazing hanging base (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5572376705478020591

5572376705478020591 Sheer forest cliffs: -1933, 32

-1933, 32 Village: -1936, 224

-1936, 224 Pillager Outpost: -2288, -320

-2288, -320 Village: -2528, -208

-2528, -208 Pillager Outpost: -2768, -176

This beautiful Minecraft seed spawns players in a spot facing a large coral reef. To the north is an expanse of desert, badlands, and wooded badlands. While the eroded badlands are gorgeous, the true dream base location is to the southwest.

There is a spot where the badlands become a small plains biome across a river. The plains biome then gives way to sheer oak forest cliffs, which, in turn, overlook the desert.

9) Mountain meadow

The peninsula-like grove (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 7130593958409743688

7130593958409743688 PoI: 717, -617

717, -617 Village: -240, 64

-240, 64 Village: 256, -544

256, -544 Pillager Outpost: 176, -768

176, -768 Village: 1488, -416

This seed spawns players in a small meadow. There are villages to the north (which also has a pillager outpost) and south.

There's an incredibly beautiful spot just to the northeast of spawn. It's a small mountaintop meadow, surrounded by cherry mountains, with a river wrapping around it.

8) Several scenic spawns

The first of this seed's beautiful spawn spots (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -4066327787829607452

-4066327787829607452 PoI 1: 240, -368

240, -368 PoI 2: 768, 192

768, 192 PoI 3: 1088, -288

This seed has three equally amazing places to set up a Minecraft survival base near spawn. The first is to the north of the spawn mountain, where a village meets a large river lake.

The other two are both east of spawn. One is a small village next to some snowy slopes, with a second smaller peak creating a valley. The other is a plains and cherry grove cut off from the mainland by a river.

7) Massive dark oak valley

One of the prettiest spots of this mountain range (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -4695050855657644141

-4695050855657644141 Ancient city: -680, 392

-680, 392 Pillager outpost: 160, 240

160, 240 Village: 64, 736

This seed spawns players to the east of an interesting dark oak forest.

This dark oak forest leads southwest, eventually giving way to a beautiful mixture of dark oak, old growth spruce, and mountains, which is a nearly perfect spot to build a base.

6) Valley spawn

This seed has a nice valley right next to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8722386753784257836

8722386753784257836 Mushroom island chain: -581, 1987

-581, 1987 Mushroom island: -206, 1130

-206, 1130 Village: 304, 896

304, 896 Ancient City: 440, 104

This seed spawns players in a spectacular mountain valley split in twain between savanna and regular forest biomes. There are mountainous badlands to the south and cherry groves to the north.

The biggest downside of this seed is that the nearest village is quite far away, but the Minecraft mushroom island archipelago south of spawn helps make up for the lack of structures.

5) Volcano island

This island creates beautiful Minecraft vistas without much help (Image via u/Benzdrivingguy/Reddit)

The seed is: 455479889341

455479889341 Ancient City: 24, -51, 8

24, -51, 8 Trial Chamber: 247, -24, -199

247, -24, -199 Cold Ocean Ruins: -248, -136

-248, -136 Shipwreck: 40, 392

40, 392 Ocean Monument: -344, 312

Sure, this seed may not be filled to the brim with Minecraft structures, but it does offer a fantastic spawn point that features a sizable island and a mountain range very similar to what a volcano might look like, albeit one covered in snow. There's a great blend of moderate and cold biomes, and there are still a few structures to check out underneath the mountain and in the nearby waters.

4) Cave villagers

Meet some unexpected neighbors in a beautiful cave system with this seed (Image via u/Ok_Dragonfly_1051/Reddit)

The seed is: 58869221267135842

58869221267135842 Village: 16, 0

16, 0 Trial Chamber: 55, -21, 137

55, -21, 137 Igloo: -184, 168

-184, 168 Trail Ruins: -387, 64, 3

Much like the previous listing, this Minecraft seed doesn't have a huge abundance of structures in the immediate range of the spawn, but the spawn area itself can be pretty breathtaking. Players will spawn within a sizable dripstone cave system complete with a village for shelter, and it only takes a little bit of lighting to realize how gorgeous the spawn cave really is.

3) Ringed mansion and village (Bedrock)

This Minecraft Bedrock seed offers an intriguing structure combo within a mountain range (Image via u/YourLocalKnight/Reddit)

The seed is: 2261222886412241219

2261222886412241219 Warm Ocean Ruin: 104, -168

104, -168 Village/Woodland Mansion Combo: 328, 296

328, 296 Ruined Portal: 344, 328

344, 328 Pillager Outpost: 360, 312

While this Minecraft Bedrock seed will take a little effort to reach its primary feature, the results may be worth it. At roughly 328, 296, one can find a cluster of structures including a village, a woodland mansion, and a pillager outpost not far away. All of these structures are surrounded by plenty of woodland and a snowy mountain range, creating a lovely natural border with the structures.

2) Exceptional lush cave (Bedrock)

This lush cave can be a spelunker's dream (Image via u/Ulysses20k/Reddit)

The seed is: -5343352647021114158

-5343352647021114158 Massive Lush Cave: 365, -17, -1675

365, -17, -1675 Ancient City: 136, -51, 56

136, -51, 56 Ruined Portal: 120, -264

120, -264 Trial Chamber: 135, -14, -329

For Minecraft players who love a gorgeous cave system, this Bedrock seed might be tough to beat. At roughly 365, -17, -1675, fans can find a huge lush cave system complete with more than a few abandoned mineshaft overhangs. To top it all off, if the lush cave wasn't enough breathtaking on its own, the cave also intersects with the deep dark biome and a nearby ancient city.

1) Close to paradise

Magnificent views don't get much better than this seed (Image via u/Benzdrivingguy/Reddit)

The seed is: 6163897411102777169

6163897411102777169 Ancient City: 136, -51, 24

136, -51, 24 Ancient City: -216, -51, 168

-216, -51, 168 Ancient City: 24, -51, -152

24, -51, -152 Ruined Portal: 56, 152

56, 152 Trial Chamber: -297, -23, 89

-297, -23, 89 Trial Chamber: 89, -27, -279

89, -27, -279 Trail Ruins: -173, 101, -275

-173, 101, -275 Village: 320, 624

320, 624 Village: -256, 672

Spawning on top of a set of frozen peaks, this Minecraft seed offers a beautiful view just about anywhere a player looks from the spawn point. The spawn mountains are flanked by meadows, plains, forests, and even some nearby cherry groves, and there are more than a few structures to sample when desired. All in all, this seed is breathtaking, and it only takes a few minutes to find that out.

Conclusion

With the recent major updates, Minecraft has received majestic and beautiful terrain and biomes, ranging from vast cave biomes to picturesque cherry groves. By using pretty seeds, players can enter worlds to find beautiful landscapes near their locations.

