Top 15 pretty seeds for Minecraft

Minecraft's best seeds are known for their amazing structures, plentiful biomes, and amazing sights. In fact, it's often the aesthetics of a seed that make it worth playing over anything else, as spending hours looking at ugly terrain is both mind numbing and torturous.
Detailed below are 10 of the most pretty and cute Minecraft seeds that players can try out before the release of Minecraft 1.21 update.
Beautiful Minecraft seeds
15) Valley Village
- The seed is: -2539806516339155761
- Village: -544, 912
- Village: -832, 576
- Basement Igloo: -968, 1368
- Pillager Outpost: -1216, 1280
- Mushroom Island: 500, 792
This Minecraft seed spawns players in a coastal, dark oak forest. In the sea to the south-east, players will find a large mushroom island.
To the south, however, is an immaculate set of three mountain ranges, which all combine to form a series of valleys and gorges. There is an idyllic plains village at the center of these mountains, which would be an amazing place to set up a fully featured Minecraft mega base.
14) Cherry ring and village spawn
- The seed is: -3747208930216291241
- Cherry Ring: -104, 448
- Zombie village: 80, -144
- Village: 352, 240
- Ocean Monument: 744, 136
This seed spawns players on the coast of a cold ocean. To the north is an abandoned village, which could be converted into a Minecraft villager trading hall. To the south are more villages and a small cherry grove mixed with mountains. These biomes have swirled together almost completely, creating a super unique and pretty spot to build a base.
13) Double ice spikes, triple villages
- The seed is: -8193547724493612964
- Village: 1104, -192
- Village: 1216, 160
- Village: 864, 160
- Basement Igloo: 232, -136
- Pillager outpost: 240, 576
This seed puts players on the edge of a large, frozen expanse. Much of this is taken up by mountains and groves.
However, to the east, players can find two ice spike biomes. In between these biomes are three villages. This open stretch between the spikes and villages would make an incredible spot to build a Minecraft winter base.
12) Mansion Survival Island
- The seed is: 7071826761927408674
- Mansion survival island: 776, -376
- Village: 1168, -448
- Village: 800, -736
- Village: -224, -512
- Ocean monument: 136, 312
This seed places players in an old-growth birch forest to the west of a dark oak mountain range. Within these mountains, there is a gorgeous spot to set up a base.
There is a small island cut off from the mainland by a river that has an elusive Minecraft woodland mansion on it. There are also plenty of villages to loot.
11) Cherry mountain cirque
- The seed is: 3180225557172889146
- Cherry Cirque: 77, 455
- Savanna Cirque: -146, 110
- Village: -336, 80
- Village: 176, -832
This seed spawns players right next to a truly gorgeous cherry mountain rage. This mountain range forms a cirque or bowl to the south of spawn in several different spots, all of which would make for amazing base locations.
There is a village to the southwest and some more to the north for early-game loot and Minecraft villager trading.
10) Interesting terrain mixture
- The seed is: 5572376705478020591
- Sheer forest cliffs: -1933, 32
- Village: -1936, 224
- Pillager Outpost: -2288, -320
- Village: -2528, -208
- Pillager Outpost: -2768, -176
This beautiful Minecraft seed spawns players in a spot facing a large coral reef. To the north is an expanse of desert, badlands, and wooded badlands. While the eroded badlands are gorgeous, the true dream base location is to the southwest.
There is a spot where the badlands become a small plains biome across a river. The plains biome then gives way to sheer oak forest cliffs, which, in turn, overlook the desert.
9) Mountain meadow
- The seed is: 7130593958409743688
- PoI: 717, -617
- Village: -240, 64
- Village: 256, -544
- Pillager Outpost: 176, -768
- Village: 1488, -416
This seed spawns players in a small meadow. There are villages to the north (which also has a pillager outpost) and south.
There's an incredibly beautiful spot just to the northeast of spawn. It's a small mountaintop meadow, surrounded by cherry mountains, with a river wrapping around it.
8) Several scenic spawns
- The seed is: -4066327787829607452
- PoI 1: 240, -368
- PoI 2: 768, 192
- PoI 3: 1088, -288
This seed has three equally amazing places to set up a Minecraft survival base near spawn. The first is to the north of the spawn mountain, where a village meets a large river lake.
The other two are both east of spawn. One is a small village next to some snowy slopes, with a second smaller peak creating a valley. The other is a plains and cherry grove cut off from the mainland by a river.
7) Massive dark oak valley
- The seed is: -4695050855657644141
- Ancient city: -680, 392
- Pillager outpost: 160, 240
- Village: 64, 736
This seed spawns players to the east of an interesting dark oak forest.
This dark oak forest leads southwest, eventually giving way to a beautiful mixture of dark oak, old growth spruce, and mountains, which is a nearly perfect spot to build a base.
6) Valley spawn
- The seed is: 8722386753784257836
- Mushroom island chain: -581, 1987
- Mushroom island: -206, 1130
- Village: 304, 896
- Ancient City: 440, 104
This seed spawns players in a spectacular mountain valley split in twain between savanna and regular forest biomes. There are mountainous badlands to the south and cherry groves to the north.
The biggest downside of this seed is that the nearest village is quite far away, but the Minecraft mushroom island archipelago south of spawn helps make up for the lack of structures.
5) Volcano island
- The seed is: 455479889341
- Ancient City: 24, -51, 8
- Trial Chamber: 247, -24, -199
- Cold Ocean Ruins: -248, -136
- Shipwreck: 40, 392
- Ocean Monument: -344, 312
Sure, this seed may not be filled to the brim with Minecraft structures, but it does offer a fantastic spawn point that features a sizable island and a mountain range very similar to what a volcano might look like, albeit one covered in snow. There's a great blend of moderate and cold biomes, and there are still a few structures to check out underneath the mountain and in the nearby waters.
4) Cave villagers
- The seed is: 58869221267135842
- Village: 16, 0
- Trial Chamber: 55, -21, 137
- Igloo: -184, 168
- Trail Ruins: -387, 64, 3
Much like the previous listing, this Minecraft seed doesn't have a huge abundance of structures in the immediate range of the spawn, but the spawn area itself can be pretty breathtaking. Players will spawn within a sizable dripstone cave system complete with a village for shelter, and it only takes a little bit of lighting to realize how gorgeous the spawn cave really is.
3) Ringed mansion and village (Bedrock)
- The seed is: 2261222886412241219
- Warm Ocean Ruin: 104, -168
- Village/Woodland Mansion Combo: 328, 296
- Ruined Portal: 344, 328
- Pillager Outpost: 360, 312
While this Minecraft Bedrock seed will take a little effort to reach its primary feature, the results may be worth it. At roughly 328, 296, one can find a cluster of structures including a village, a woodland mansion, and a pillager outpost not far away. All of these structures are surrounded by plenty of woodland and a snowy mountain range, creating a lovely natural border with the structures.
2) Exceptional lush cave (Bedrock)
- The seed is: -5343352647021114158
- Massive Lush Cave: 365, -17, -1675
- Ancient City: 136, -51, 56
- Ruined Portal: 120, -264
- Trial Chamber: 135, -14, -329
For Minecraft players who love a gorgeous cave system, this Bedrock seed might be tough to beat. At roughly 365, -17, -1675, fans can find a huge lush cave system complete with more than a few abandoned mineshaft overhangs. To top it all off, if the lush cave wasn't enough breathtaking on its own, the cave also intersects with the deep dark biome and a nearby ancient city.
1) Close to paradise
- The seed is: 6163897411102777169
- Ancient City: 136, -51, 24
- Ancient City: -216, -51, 168
- Ancient City: 24, -51, -152
- Ruined Portal: 56, 152
- Trial Chamber: -297, -23, 89
- Trial Chamber: 89, -27, -279
- Trail Ruins: -173, 101, -275
- Village: 320, 624
- Village: -256, 672
Spawning on top of a set of frozen peaks, this Minecraft seed offers a beautiful view just about anywhere a player looks from the spawn point. The spawn mountains are flanked by meadows, plains, forests, and even some nearby cherry groves, and there are more than a few structures to sample when desired. All in all, this seed is breathtaking, and it only takes a few minutes to find that out.
Conclusion
With the recent major updates, Minecraft has received majestic and beautiful terrain and biomes, ranging from vast cave biomes to picturesque cherry groves. By using pretty seeds, players can enter worlds to find beautiful landscapes near their locations.
