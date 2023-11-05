10 best Minecraft loot seeds in 2023

Minecraft's world generation algorithm can produce an almost infinite number of unique seeds. Each seed can lead players to a distinct landscape filled with their own challenges and treasures. With the release of version 1.20, the search for the perfect starting point has become even more exciting.

From sprawling villages ripe for the taking to hidden ancient cities waiting for discovery, the latest update has refreshed the treasure trove of seeds, offering players new adventures around every corner. Here are 10 of the best Minecraft loot seeds in 2023.

Mesa Marina, Riverside Twin Towns, and more of the best Minecraft seeds for loot in 2023

For intrepid explorers and seasoned builders alike, seeds are more than just numbers. They are gateways to bespoke experiences, carefully curated to jumpstart a player's next Minecraft adventure. Whether one is looking to build a sky-high fortress, unearth riches from a shipwreck, or create an island kingdom, some seeds can cater to their next blocky adventure.

Here are some of the most captivating Minecraft 1.20 seeds that will elevate a player's gameplay with their bountiful riches.

1) Jungle Mirage Retreat

This seed lets players find treasure quickly in multiple biomes (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 8061

Those looking to get away from it all can have a magical island here that contains both desert and jungle biomes. Besides being greeted with the lush greenery of the jungle, there are also jungle temples to explore. Nearby, players can find a desert full of secrets and camels.

For those willing to go up further north, a colorful cherry grove can help them gather colorful wood to build a base and store their riches.

2) Frostbound Secret Sanctum

Search below the trees for valuable treasure (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 4148062705

Players who enter this seed will notice a tranquil cherry grove biome with a backdrop of a large snowy mountain range. Not only does this seed offer beauty on the exterior, but deep underneath these mountains, players will notice an ancient city, home to the Warden and lots of wealth for them to collect.

3) Petal Village Haven

This beautiful area holds some secrets underfoot (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 7543247900868871606

Being spawned into a beautiful cherry blossom biome, players will have no shortage of wood to begin their adventures in-game. On top of that, in the center of this peaceful grove lies a large cavern packed full of resources. This lets players get ahead of the curve by having all the resources they need right at the spawn.

4) Savannah Island Sanctuary

A private island getaway with tons of treasure (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -648880106323330035

Players looking for an amazing island to spawn on with ample resources will love this island sanctuary. On top of the great location, there are multiple villages nearby where players can stock up to build the ultimate island base. If that wasn't enough, a cave system full of diamonds as well as a few shipwrecks, lurk nearby, making it easy to get well-equipped quickly.

5) Riverside Twin Towns

An identical village is just down the river (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -8122833949808901986

The only thing better than finding one village in Minecraft is finding another identical village right down the river. That is the exact reality with this seed, and players simply need to follow the river to find multiple villages packed with supplies ready to get them started on their Minecraft adventures.

6) Ocean Enclave Estate

Put down roots in this enclave and brave the depths for some serious loot (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 5461458973126502894

Water surrounds the player on almost all sides when they spawn into this special seed. This makes it a prime location for them to locate the many shipwrecks that dot the area. Coupled with that, there is a large cave system players can enter by following the river, and upon delving deep enough, they can find an ancient city, complete with Warden.

7) Fungi Forest Frontier

Mushrooms stretching as far as the eye can see in all directions (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -1023707519

This seed spawns players on a small island that seems ordinary at first. However, upon turning around and making a short swim, they will notice a huge mushroom island that stretches as far as the eye can see in all directions. This biome is a great and safe haven for players and provides them with more than enough resources to ensure a good start on their Minecraft journey.

8) Maritime Village Archipelago

A private island and riches at spawn (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 200520362903

Sometimes, a player just wants to have a seaside adventure, and not many seeds offer as amazing of an experience as this one. Featuring a large resource-rich island, they can get the start required before venturing out to any of the other large islands around and continuing their Minecraft adventures.

9) Mountaintop Metropolis

This mountaintop village has many secrets (Image via Mojang)

Seed: 6139813668433299776

This seed contains an interesting Minecraft village built into the side of a mountain. The strange paths of the village go straight down the sheer cliffside, with buildings sprouting up in awkward locations. However, although this village may look strange, it contains very powerful loot. Players will want to visit it and collect these boons before heading off into the blocky world.

10) Mesa Marina

There's gold in these hills (Image via Mojang)

Seed: -1406274217782554104

Aside from being just plain beautiful, this seed contains a badlands biome that contains a ton of gold for them to begin harvesting. While generally poor on resources, the nearby forest and jungle biomes give players plenty of wood and other resources required for a hard day of mining gold.