Best Minecraft PE seeds

Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition) is a name typically referring to the mobile version of the game that runs on the Bedrock codebase despite the original Pocket Edition being discontinued. Thanks to its portability, it is enjoyed by countless players worldwide, and there is a virtually endless number of worlds to explore and build within. PE world seeds can even cross over onto Bedrock Edition platforms.

Due to the vast array of world seeds that can be generated, players have no shortage of great worlds to start their new game in. While every player's tastes are different, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best seeds for Minecraft Pocket Edition based on what they offer and how well the community has received them.

Ten Minecraft PE seeds worth checking out for exciting gameplay

1) The Windswept Structures (-2214751366538930206)

This collection of spawn structures in a Minecraft PE seed could make for an interesting build (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft PE seeds, as well as those used for Bedrock Edition, often have a propensity for generating multiple structures in close proximity. One great example is just a few steps from this seed's spawn point, and it contains windswept cliffs complete with a very tall pillager outpost, a villager underneath it, as well as an igloo and a ruined Nether portal resting above the pillager outpost.

From this central point, you can rack up plenty of early resources for Survival Mode, or the structures could present the opportunity for an interesting cliff build in Survival or Creative Mode.

2) The Frigid Swamp Village (-6412036905525137135)

It isn't very often a Minecraft PE seed generates cold and warm biomes so close together (Image via Mojang)

Typically, in most seeds including those found in Minecraft PE, it's quite rare for cold-temperature biomes to generate so closely to much warmer biomes, but that's exactly what happened in this Pocket Edition seed. You will spawn in a snowy biome inexplicably surrounded by swampland, but on the bright side, you can find a snowy village in the spawn biome that should be useful for early shelter.

This natural terrain generation should make for some pretty interesting builds if you are up for it.

3) A Safe Mushroom Island Chain (-7137763087428264376)

A safe haven rests just off the shore of this Minecraft PE seed's spawn point (Image via Mojang)

If you need a Minecraft PE seed with a safe, stable area to get started, you may want to give this seed a look. While you'll initially spawn on some pretty average shores adjacent to the sea, crossing the sea dead ahead of the spawn point to about (X: -416 Z: 22) will lead to a large chain of mushroom island biomes that don't spawn hostile mobs and have tons of food via the mushroom stalks.

Granted, you may want to collect some wood and build some basic tools so you can at least mine stone under the islands for shelter or other builds, but this safe haven is well worth traveling to once you have crafted basic gear.

4) Breathtaking Jungle Cliffs (694269426943212380)

These jungle cliffs are a gorgeous example of the terrain that Minecraft PE seeds can accomplish (Image via Mojang)

If you are less concerned about resources (although this Minecraft PE seed has some to collect as well) and more about gorgeous terrain, this seed is worth a look. At the approximate coordinates of (X: 200 Z: 200), you will find a jungle biome with a wide-sweeping cliff leading into the sea below, which can make for a breathtaking sight especially when shaders are enabled.

As a bonus, players heading to the cliff can cross over a sizable mountain range that's rife with coal and raw iron ore.

5) Cozy Taiga Island (7420605242600336383)

This Minecraft PE seed is perfect for players who want a balanced island starting point (Image via Mojang)

If you're looking for a balanced start on a comfortable island, this Minecraft PE seed might be worth your time. You will begin on a mountainous island complete with snowcapped peaks and surface ores on the mountain itself, and a taiga village is within walking distance at (X: 136 Z: 72). There's also a ruined Nether portal tucked away at approximately (X: 264 Z: 56).

All the basic resources that you might need can be found on the spawn island, and the village should provide trading opportunities as well as the chance to expand the village into a thriving island society.

6) Highly Irregular Structures (-4090940955035233503)

This Minecraft PE seed has a particularly chaotic collection of structures in a badlands biome (Image via Mojang)

Although it takes some time to find the defining aspect of this Minecraft PE seed, the journey might be worth it for those who love a little action. At roughly (X: -893 Z: 195), you will find a village resting on a small lake in a badlands biome, but it has some rather hostile neighbors. Within the confines of the village, you can find a pillager outpost full of hostile illagers.

If that wasn't enough, an ocean monument can be found directly underneath the village, and the guardians aren't shy about rising close to the surface to attack if players or errant villagers give them the opportunity.

7) Structures Galore (4896780036325572825)

A nearby island in this Minecraft PE seed is rife with lootable structures (Image via Mojang)

Similar to the last Minecraft PE seed on this list, this seed offers a small island complete with a cluster of dangerous structures and plenty of loot to be had. From the spawn point, you can head to (X: 200 Z: 40) to find an island that comes with a village, a beached shipwreck, a pillager outpost, a desert pyramid, and a ruined Nether portal.

Clearing out the area of hostile illagers and disabling the traps in the pyramid will take some effort, but if you can pull it off, you'll have plenty of loot to claim as your own.

8) In the Shade of the Cherry Trees (4759105007)

This Minecraft PE seed offers a beautiful and comfortable village near a cherry grove (Image via Mojang)

Cherry groves remain popular biomes as of the Trails & Tales update, and this Minecraft PE seed offers a village surrounded by pleasant cherry trees. From the spawn point, you can find the village at (X: 850 Z: 750) with plenty of water nearby if needed. The villagers are open to trade and have farms and cattle, and there are plenty of cherry trees for wood surrounding the village.

If you are looking for a cozy, simple start to your next Survival or Creative Mode game, then this seed should be able to meet your needs.

9) The Pillager's Spire (9058007704254504711)

This Minecraft PE seed offers a particularly astonishing pillager outpost to surmount (Image via Mojang)

Every so often, a Minecraft PE seed comes along that offers something truly unusual, and this seed is one such example. At roughly (X: 250 Z: 275), players will notice a massive pillager outpost reaching high into the sky box complete with smaller floating islands surrounding it as well as waterfalls. The waterfalls trickle down to a village resting in a lake below the spire-like pillager outpost.

Those who are willing to check out the lake bed underneath the village will notice a ruined portal resting at roughly (X: 264 Z: 264). All in all, this may not be the best seed when it comes to resources, but there are a lot of fun applications to be had with such a massive pillager outpost from a building or challenge perspective.

10) The Island of Heat and Cold (7003252324997794803)

This seed's spawn island offers a ton of biome diversity across multiple temperatures (Image via Mojang)

If you love exploring different biomes of various temperatures, this may be the Pocket Edition seed for you. The northern face of the spawn island offers savanna, jungle, desert, and badlands biomes. Meanwhile, the south of the island is fraught with snowy and ice spike biomes. You can even find swamps to the southwest before reaching the coldest extremes of the spawn island.

No matter where you go in this seed's starting area, you'll have no dearth of options when it comes to different biomes to spend time in.