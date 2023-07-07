10 best underwater base ideas in Minecraft 1.20 

Minecraft bases come in many shapes and sizes, but their locations can vary quite a lot. Some players have decided to venture under the tides of an ocean biome or lake to create their living space, resulting in a collection of fantastic ocean bases crafted by the community. If fans are hoping to make an aquatic base of their own, why not draw a little inspiration from other builders?

As one would expect from the Minecraft community's creativity, the underwater bases that have been shared by players are incredibly diverse. Builds large and small are available to give fans ideas for their creations, encompassing a full spectrum of builds for players of varying skill levels.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for some inspiration for their underwater base, there are a few notable examples from other creators that may help get them started.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 awesome underwater bases for prospective Minecraft builders

1) Fall Studios' Underwater House

This Minecraft base has a hybrid above-ground/underwater design (Image via Fall Studios)

Available on the Minecraft Marketplace thanks to the work of Fall Studios, this underwater base is something of a hybrid between an above-ground house and an underwater dwelling. An ordinary but well-crafted home rests on the surface, but water elevators plumb into the depths of the house to travel to its underwater portion.

Much of the base snakes through a sizable submerged landmass, giving players a great view of the surrounding waters. One room even comes complete with an aquarium for players who want to keep some fishy friends indoors.

2) Folli's Modern Underwater Base

Modern architecture certainly looks great above ground in Minecraft, so why not transfer it under the tides? This build uses a healthy dose of quartz and glass for the exterior, which may take some time to source. However, the castle-like concept of this modern base can make players feel like they're in an aquatic palace.

Although the interior decorating is up to a specific Minecraft player's taste, the warm atmosphere created by the wood blocks and greenery feels inviting even in an undersea environment.

3) WiederDude's Aquatic Base

Thanks to the advent of colored concrete blocks in Minecraft, players can spice up their underwater base with the right color scheme. This creation by WiederDude combines dark grey and white with plenty of green stained glass for good measure. The build as a whole looks almost like a submersible or spacecraft that made an aquatic landing.

Nonetheless, the green glass pops fantastically and should blend in quite well with a surrounding ocean locale that has plenty of kelp and seagrass.

4) Grimes2013's Underwater Living Facilities

This Minecraft build looks very similar to real-world underwater living spaces (Image via Grimes2013/Minecraft Schematics)

If Minecraft fans are searching for a more realistic take for their underwater dwelling, this build schematic may do the trick. The design isn't too far removed from aquatic research stations seen in the real world, complete with its own recreational spaces and even a park of sorts on one end.

Obviously, players could redesign this schematic and fill the rooms with other functional blocks to assist them in a Survival Mode or Hardcore Mode run. Nonetheless, the build itself has a very technological air about it that should look quite nice when submerged.

5) Dome Concept Base

Created by a since-deleted user on the Minecraft Builds subreddit, this creation is undoubtedly impressive and utilizes several dome structures to facilitate living space. One dome, in particular, houses a terrarium for living plant life, which should also be useful for growing crops and farming trees, if nothing else.

Another fantastic aspect of this build is the lighthouse-like tower at the back, providing not only a wonderful view of the water and landscape but also a method of entering the base.

6) WalkTheWaffle's Modern Underwater Base

For a smaller scale and functional Minecraft base that shouldn't be too demanding, this creation may be an excellent pick. It follows the block usage of many modern homes but forms them into a cylindrical-style base that can be placed just about anywhere underwater as long as players have the room for it.

In the interest of saving resources, this base keeps things confined to a single room, complete with all the work blocks players need. It may not have a ton of decorations, but that's nothing a fan can't fix once they have the basic structure and functional blocks in place.

7) Razzleberries' Modular Base

This Minecraft base interconnects several modules viewing the sea from a singular facing (Image via Razzleberries)

This Minecraft Marketplace creation isn't all that far removed from the basic premise of the previous build on this list. However, it expands on the design by adding multiple small-scale cylindrical base rooms, connecting them via a series of hallways found within the landmass housing it.

Players using this build as inspiration (or recreating it) will want to be sure they have plenty of glass available, as the windows facing the ocean are larger than they might seem from a cursory glance.

8) Hellfrozen9971's Mini-Base

This base should be perfect both for beginners and for those who are a little short on resources. The basic concept is quite similar to an underground mini-base but is applied underwater by sealing it with a glass roof to prevent any water leakage from occurring.

Alternatively, if players don't mind not having much of the surrounding sea, they could replace the roof with a sturdier material. Since glass can be quite fragile, using a tougher block type would prevent any accidental breakages that would be catastrophic for the base's interior once the water from outside pours in.

9) Buzz_Craft's Clownfish Base

Arguably one of the most unique entries on this list, this base has a basic setup on the interior, but it's the exterior that will truly catch some eyes. The exterior is outlined with blocks of coal, and the windows use stained glass to create the image of a clownfish.

Getting the exact pattern down may take some time, and the cost of stained glass may be exorbitant, but the final product is fantastic. Plus, if a clownfish is a little tricky, fans can always model their aquatic base on a different underwater mob.

10) Disruptive_Builds' Subnautica Base

Subnautica is a game of aquatic exploration and survival, so many of its structural designs fit in quite nicely with Minecraft. Disruptive_Builds makes this clear with this base, creating a structure comprised primarily of blackstone and quartz but with blue accents of concrete and rosy nether brick as well.

One of the top details in this creation is the bulkhead-like apparatuses on the exterior, created by combining copper blocks with lightning rods. Fortunately, this build is at no risk of conducting any lighting thanks to its location.

