Minecraft 1.20 ore distribution explained

Ores are among the most important blocks in Minecraft 1.20. They are found deep underground in the Overworld and the Nether and store precious earth materials that can be used in various ways and are essential for a player's survival. Materials like iron, coal, gold, diamond, redstone, and lapis lazuli are usually found in the form of ores.

However, those playing the game after the latest update or others returning to the game after a few years must learn about the new ore distribution changes. Mojang brought these changes after the 1.18 update back in 2021. This article details everything you need to know about ore distribution changes.

Everything to know about ore distribution in Minecraft 1.20

History of ore distribution

Ore distribution in the Overworld realm drastically changed after the 1.18 update and remained the same in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

For the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang announced that they would be drastically changing the overall world generation of the Overworld realm. This was because they wanted to add a new cave system and cave biomes underneath the ground.

A new deepslate layer formed beneath Y level 0, and all the previous bedrock blocks were converted to the aforementioned stone. New cave biomes like Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves, and Deep Dark were also added.

This, in turn, initiated a change in the ore distribution. The ore generation drastically changed in the Overworld due to this, stretching deeper from Y level 0 to Y level -64. The frequency and generating level of every type of ore also shifted from their usual Y levels.

Current ore distribution and Y levels to find important ores in Minecraft 1.20

Ore distribution chart showing all the ores generation after the 1.18 update, which also applies to Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

Here are all the major ores and the best Y level to find them in the game as of now:

Coal - Y level 44, 95 and 136

Copper - Y level 48 (found in abundance in iron ore veins between Y level 48 and 0)

Lapis Lazuli - Y level -1

Iron - Y level 15 and 232 (found in abundance in iron ore veins between Y level -8 and -56)

Gold - Y level -16 (In Badlands, between Y level 32 and 256)

Redstone - Y level -59

Diamond - Y level -59

Emerald - Y level 236

Nether Quartz - Y level 10 to 114

Nether Gold - Y level 15

Ancient Debris - Y level 13 to 17

Since the 1.18 update, all future updates have followed this same ore distribution chart, including in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. Hence, players must look at the ore distribution chart Mojang released after the 1.18 update.

Poll : 0 votes