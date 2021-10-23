Who is Rebecca Soteros? All about Meadow Walker's mother as latter marries Louis Thornton-Allan

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker has officially tied the knot with her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share the big news through a series of photos and videos from the wedding.

Louis and Meadow’s marriage comes just a few months after their engagement. The couple sparked engagement rumors in August after the model was seen flaunting a large diamond ring on her finger in an Instagram video.

On October 12, the Paul Walker Foundation founder also posted a picture wearing matching wedding bands with her beau.

In the black-and-white video montage from the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds could be seen posing for the cameras and having fun with their friends. The young bride was also spotted sharing warm moments with her father’s Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

It was later revealed that Vin Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle in place of her father. The actor is also the latter’s godfather and the duo have shared a close bond ever since Paul Walker tragically passed away in a fatal car accident in 2013.

Meadow Walker is Paul Walker’s only child. The late actor had his daughter with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

Meet Meadow Walker’s mother Rebecca Soteros

Paul Walker's ex and the mother of his only child, Rebecca Soteros (Image via Getty Images)

Rebecca Soteros is known as the late Paul Walker’s former girlfriend and the mother of his only child. She had a brief relationship with the actor before he shot to fame with the Fast and Furious franchise.

Rebecca was born to parents Mark and Julie Ann Soteros in 1974 and grew up with her brother, Joshua. She attended the Village Christian School in California and graduated in 1992. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and took up teaching as a profession.

The California native started dating Paul Walker in 1998 and the pair welcomed their daughter that same year. However, the couple soon parted ways and Rebecca moved to Hawaii with her child. Meadow Walker returned to California to live with her father when she was 11 years old.

Rebecca flew back to California to support her daughter after Paul Walker’s tragic demise and was seen comforting Meadow Walker during the actor’s non-denomination memorial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Also Read

Prior to his death, Paul Walker named his mother Cheryl Ann as the legal guardian of Meadow. This led to a tough custody battle between Rebecca and Cheryl. The latter refused to give Rebecca custody of the child due to her two DUI incidents.

However, Rebecca was finally allowed to move to California to raise her daughter after the completion of a rehab program. Although Paul’s ex maintains a low-profile and stays away from the spotlight, she reportedly continues to share a close bond with Meadow.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee