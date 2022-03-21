"I said it!" - Shakira makes bold claim about husband and Barcelona star Gerard Pique after El Clasico win

Shakira girlfriend of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has claimed her husband is the best centre-back in the world. Pique's Blaugrana emphatically beat their fierce rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Spanish defender was impressive as his side blew away Los Blancos to continue the huge turnaround manager Xavi has overseen at the club. Praising her husband's performance, Shakira wrote on Twitter:

"Gerard won't let me say these things publicly. But only he with his heroism can play like this, overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It's not because he's my husband but he's the best center back in the world. I said it!"

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Shakira: "Piqué won't let me say these things publicly. But only he, with his heroism, can play like this... Overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It's not because he's my husband, but he's the best center back in the world." Shakira: "Piqué won't let me say these things publicly. But only he, with his heroism, can play like this... Overcoming any injury or pain and always giving his best. It's not because he's my husband, but he's the best center back in the world." https://t.co/7PWa418Ztn

Pique has dealt with injuries in recent years and missed 29 games for Barcelona last season. He incurred a calf injury back in November which kept him out of action until February of this year.

However, Pique's injuries have had no influence on his game. He has continued to be a stalwart at the back for Barca, and under Xavi, and his experience has been key in the side's upturn in form.

Pique has achieved huge success in his career both for club and country. The former Manchester United defender has won three UEFA Champions League titles with Barca and one with the Red Devils.

He has also won eight La Liga titles for the Blaugrana and for his country has a World Cup and European Championship to his name. Having made 388 appearances for Barcelona, Pique will go down as a legend in Catalonia once he hangs up his boots.

Barcelona to strengthen their defence

Mazraoui is admired by Barca

Despite seeing a huge defensive improvement under Xavi, which has seen them keep seven clean sheets in La Liga since his appointment, the club are targeting reinforcements. One name being touted with a move is Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

infosfcb  @infosfcb 🗣️ Wesley Sneijder: “Noussair Mazraoui would be a perfect signing for Barcelona.” 🗣️ Wesley Sneijder: “Noussair Mazraoui would be a perfect signing for Barcelona.” https://t.co/MrUv2hyiuD

The 24-year-old Albanian has been part of the impressive Amsterdam side that have flourished under Erik ten Hag. He has featured in 22 Eredivisie games for the Dutch side this season, scoring five goals and contributing two assists. Noussair Mazraoui will add real energy and quality on and off the ball and seems a worthy successor to Dani Alves.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the side are also targeting RB Leipzig left-back Angelino. The former Manchester City defender has been impressive for the Bundesliga side. Angelino possesses a real attacking threat from the left flank and could be an alternative for Jose Gaya.

Barcelona are said to be tracking the Valencia captain but the Mestalla outfit are not keen for the Spaniard to depart.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar