What is Robbie Arnett's age? All about Elizabeth Olsen's husband as MCU star confirms they are married after eloping

Elizabeth Olsen has never revealed much about her personal life and so, fans were in shock when it was revealed that Olsen married Robbie Arnett. While appearing on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the couple disclosed that they exchanged vows before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WandaVision star said that they eloped and had a wedding. The marriage was important for Olsen since she had to be in England for work and that was impossible without tying the knot.

Olsen also stated:

"There are visa issues with that…We luckily, like, timed things out accidentally really well. He wouldn't have been able to come at all."

Everything known about Elizabeth Olsen's husband

Olsen's husband, 30-year-old Robbie Arnett is a member of the Los Angeles-based band Milo Green. The band's debut album was released in 2012.

Arnett spoke about the name of the band and stated that they were looking for a booking agent and a manager. Thus, they created a Gmail account and began sending emails to people on behalf of Milo Greene. The strategy helped them get the opportunity to perform at more events.

Arnett has appeared on several talk shows, including The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Milo Greene's music was also featured in a few movies and TV series.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen attend The Rape Foundation's Annual Brunch (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

He and Elizabeth Olsen are the co-authors of a book titled Hattie Harmony: Worth Detective. Released on June 28, 2022, it is based on Hattie Harmony, a 'Worry Detective' supporting her friends while they struggle with the anxieties of daily life.

Robbie and Elizabeth jointly launched the nonprofit organization The Latitude Project and hosted a trip to Nicaragua. Although Arnett is active on social media, he has not revealed much about his day-to-day activities.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett's relationship timeline

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett made their first public appearance at the Gersh pre-Emmys party in Los Angeles in 2017. They sparked dating rumors earlier that year when they were spotted walking together in New York City.

In 2018, Olsen revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that they were living together and Arnett had already shifted to her place. Arnett proposed to Olsen in 2019 and, according to a source, the couple had been dating for three years by then.

When Olsen finished shooting for WandaVision, she moved to London with Arnett for her next project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Olsen is not active on social media and though she had an Instagram account, she deleted it in 2020. The 33-year-old made her debut with the 2011 thriller, Martha Marcy May Marlene, and is popular for her appearance as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU franchise.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far