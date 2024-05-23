Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes: Fallout collaboration, vehicle mods, Fall Guys, and more

With a new season on the horizon, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes should help players get an idea of the new content they can expect from this massive new release. In the build-up to Chapter 5 Season 3, Epic Games has revealed information about it through teasers and in-game clues while keeping a big surprise for the season's launch under wraps.

The update will not only bring the new season but also fresh collaborations, some of which have been in the works for quite some time now. While we have not received a full trailer for the season's launch, the teasers Epic Games has dropped on its social media channels have relevant information to offer.

With that in mind, here is what is expected to be added with the new season, based on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes.

Note: Some information included in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes suggest a lot of new content coming to the game

Fallout collaboration

Fortnite x Fallout collaboration teaser for Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

In a collaboration that not many players saw coming, Fortnite is joining hands with the Fallout franchise to bring elements from Bethesda's beloved RPG series to the game's ever-expanding universe. The Fallout game franchise is known for its post-apocalyptic landscapes and survival mechanics, which will allow Epic Games to seamlessly blend the crossover content with the new season launch.

While the extent of the collaboration is still unknown, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes suggest that it will play a role in this season's storyline and theme. This was highlighted by the Fortnite T-60 Power Armor teaser that was recently released.

The clip hints at players donning the eponymous armor as either a mech suit or a skin in the Battle Pass.

Vehicle Mods

Expand Tweet

Vehicle attachments or Vehicle Mods have been teased as coming to the game for a very long time, with relevant leaks dating back to 2021. Now, with hints from Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein and the theme of the upcoming season, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes suggest that Vehicle Mods will have a role to play in the game's upcoming post-apocalyptic saga.

Fall Guys Collaboration

Expand Tweet

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes suggest that files for the Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration will be added to the game with the new update. This comes on the heels of veteran Fortnite leaker HYPEX re-sharing information provided by dataminer Krowe_moh regarding how the collaboration is set to be released on June 17, 2024. It's worth noting that HYPEX has often provided or shared credible information.

The Fall Guys collaboration has been in the works for quite some time, and now it seems like players will finally be able to not only play as the beloved beans from Fall Guys but also utilize them in UEFN creations.

Marvel collaboration and the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass

Expand Tweet

With the launch of a new season comes a brand new Battle Pass, and while the entire Pass is yet to be revealed, Epic Games has revealed some outfits that players can expect to see through the teasers.

While we don't have names for these cosmetics, it seems like they will also be Boss NPCs on the map, occupying the locations they shared their teasers with.

Additionally, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes suggest that a new Marvel skin will be featured in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass. This comes after players noticed a Marvel copyright in one of the Battle Pass teasers. While the skin is not yet known, it does add another layer of excitement to the season.

Since Epic Games has kept certain things under wraps, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update early patch notes are just a hint of the upcoming additions to the game. Other exciting alterations involve weapons like the minigun returning as well as Metallica potentially being featured on the Battle Pass during Fortnite Festival Season 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback