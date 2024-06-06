Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is already underway, with people jumping in with their best Fortnite Crew Skins and battling it out in the sandy world of Wrecked. This Fallout-themed season is already a huge hit with players, and they love the host of new features introduced this season. Players are suiting up and battling it out to a Victory Royale with some of the coolest skins.

Fortnite Crew is Fortnite's monthly subscription service that offers players a host of rewards and special perks they can enjoy in-game. The Crew pack also offers players special skins that can be unlocked and used.

Here are the five best Fortnite Crew Skins you can use in-game.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

These are the 5 best Fortnite Crew Skins you can use in-game

1) Princess Lexa

Take a Royal Victory and wear the deserving Victory crown with Princess Lexa (Image via Epic Games)

Princess Lexa is an Epic outfit that is part of the Ageless Royalty set introduced in the August 2023 Fortnite Crew pack in Chapter 4, Season 3. This royal skin is one of the best Fortnite Crew Skins out there.

The pack gave players Princess Lexa and Prince Orin along with pickaxes, Backbling, and a loading screen. This skin exudes a majestic grace and is a definite favorite. Her description reads "No sword nor crown will keep her from her destiny." A fitting motto to her royal ancestry.

2) Galaxia

Travel the Cosmos with Galaxia (Image via Epic Games)

Galaxia is a Legendary outfit that is part of the Galaxia set introduced in the December 2020 Crew Pack in Chapter 2, Season 4. This spectral skin can make players travel the distant galaxies in minutes.

The pack gives players a backbling and a pickaxe they could use to get their Victory Royale. Her skin is described as "Empress of the Cosmos," rightly encapsulating how transcendent the skin is.

3) Cube Assassin

Harness the power of the cube and defeat tricky opponents with Cube Assassin (Image via Epic Games)

Cube Assassin is an Epic Outfit that is part of the Glyph Aura set introduced in the December 2021 Crew Pack in Chapter 2, Season 8. This mysterious skin features Kevin the cube and is a sight to behold.

The pack gives players the skin, epic backblings, and a pickaxe. Cube Assassin's description reads as "Unknowable. Unstoppable" and rightly resonates with the raw power exuding from the skin.

4) Joni The Red

Go hunt vampires and opponents with this wicked skin (Image via Epic Games)

Joni The Red is an epic outfit that is part of the Let's Hunt Vampires set, introduced in the December 2022 Crew pack in Chapter 3, Season 4. This avid vampire hunter is one of the best Fortnite Crew Skins players can use currently.

The pack gives players a host of skins, backblings, and pickaxes as well as lobby tracks, banner icons, and stickers that players could use in-game. Joni The Red is described as "Tactician. Survivor. Defender of the innocent," and it goes perfectly with the vampire-hunter persona.

5) Silas Hesk

This venomous skin is definitely one of the best Fortnite Crew Skins (Image via Epic Games)

Silas Hesk is an Epic outfit that is part of the Poison Prince set introduced in the January 2024 Crew pack in Chapter 5, Season 1. This venomous skin will definitely help players slither their way to success.

The pack gives players the skin, a backbling, as well as a pickaxe. Silas Hesk is described as a "Cold-blooded heir to a venomous dynasty" and it sits right at home with the steely-eyed gaze of this formidable skin.

These are the best Fortnite Crew Skins players can use in their battle to a Victory Royale. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season has a Fallout-themed map of Wrecked that players love already, working hard to unlock the host of Battle Pass rewards this season.

