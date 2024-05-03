Epic Games reportedly considering adding more bonuses to Fortnite Crew

According to a new survey that was recently shared online, it would seem that Epic Games is possibly planning to add more bonuses to Fortnite Crew. This monthly subscription gives players access to exclusive content every month. This includes one new character and their associated cosmetics alongside their respective legacy set. It also grants the Seasonal Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks.

All in all, Fortnite Crew is value for money and has been for years. To sweeten the deal, it would seem that Epic Games is planning to increase the value for money proposition by a fair bit.

Based on the details obtained by veteran leaker/data-miner ShiinaBR, Epic Games is considering potentially adding more freebies to Fortnite Crew Packs. While not all the content will be exclusive in nature, subscribers would get it for free. That being said, here is more on this potential upgrade that could be coming soon to Crew.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

What additional benefits could Fortnite Crew members get?

Expand Tweet

As per the survey that was released online, it would seem that Epic Games is considering adding all "Passes" to the Crew subscription. This would include Mini Battle Passes that are introduced mid-season, Fortnite Festival Passes, and the newly added LEGO Fortnite Passes. Rocket Racing Passes could also be added to the Crew subscription if something similar is introduced to the mode in the future.

If Epic Games follows through with this plan, Crew subscribers would have an all-in-one pass in the truest sense. It would save them the hassle of purchasing other Passes over the course of the season and give them access to everything at once. In fact, this move would encourage more players to sign up for Crew. That being said, this is not the only benefit players could receive.

As per the last Crew-related survey that was released online, Epic Games was considering adding more benefits as well. Things such as early access to cosmetics before they are added to the Item Shop, access to Save The World mode, ranked profile flair, and more. If Epic Games follows through with the plan, Fortnite Crew could see a boom shortly.

Could the cost of the Fortnite Crew subscription increase?

It goes without saying that if the benefits of Fortnite Crew are increased exponentially, the cost will too. While the survey does not provide any details about the increase in cost, it is only logical that Epic Games will increase the monthly subscription cost if more perks are added. There could be tier-based subscriptions as well which would give players more options to choose from.

That being said, this is all still a hypothetical development. Until Epic Games does not confirm anything, it is all open to speculation and interpretation. For the time being, things will continue as normal. Fortnite leakers/data-miners will provide an update when something develops.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback