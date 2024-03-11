Fortnite survey hints at potential additional benefits for Fortnite Crew subscription

A recent Fortnite survey hints at potential additional benefits for Fortnite Crew subscriptions. The information was made public by veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey after it was brought to his attention by X user Endermini1. Since Fortnite surveys are sent to a select group of players, not everyone has access to them. Nevertheless, they are officially curated and sent out by Epic Games.

Coming back to the topic at hand, the latest survey pertains to the Fortnite Crew Subscription. There are several benefits that Epic Games is potentially planning to add to it at no additional cost. Some of these benefits look great on paper, but it's unclear if they will be introduced. That said, here is more on upcoming benefits for Fortnite Crew subscription.

Fortnite Crew subscription could get multiple additional benefits in the future

As seen in the latest Fortnite survey, there is an entire list of potential benefits that could be added. Some pertain to early access features, while others will offer bonus XP. Here is the complete list:

Early Access to buy new cosmetics before they're in the Item Shop.

More crew-exclusive cosmetics.

Access to Fortnite Festival Passes for free.

STW Access.

Crew-exclusive quests with cosmetic rewards.

Early Access to equip a small selection of cosmetics (free for three days) before they are available in the Item Shop.

Multi-month purchase options.

Access to creating your own social tags.

Ranked profile flair.

Account profile flair (custom lobby podium [the circles you stand on]).

Epic Games Store coupons/special offers.

Exclusive access to extra stats for Battle Royale.

Access to mid-season event passes.

Giftable Crew Subscriptions.

Crew XP Multiplier.

Crew-exclusive quests with XP rewards.

Out of all the potential benefits, access to the Fortnite Festival Pass would be a huge win for Fortnite Crew subscribers. This would mean you would have access to another set of cosmetics absolutely free of cost.

The other cool potential benefit is the XP multiplier. It would substantially reduce the time needed to level up each season. This would be, in a way, pay-to-win, but that's another topic altogether.

That being said, it's left to be seen what Epic Games has planned. As pointed out by a user named Shadow in the comment section of the post, the developers may not even add anything that is mentioned in this Fortnite survey. They could simply be using this to get a better understanding of what the community wants.

They could be considered future guidelines or used for reference. Nevertheless, the Fortnite survey is still a good indication that Epic Games is potentially planning to revamp Fortnite Crew in the near future. More information will be provided as and when there is an update.

