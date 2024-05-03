LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass: Full list of every item

The LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration is now live with the v29.40 update, and with it comes the first LEGO Rebel Adventure Pass, featuring new LEGO Building Kits players can unlock by helping the Rebel Alliance fight against the Empire. The LEGO Pass, much like other Event Passes, is separate from the Battle Pass.

This article will break down all the items and Kits you can acquire through the LEGO Star Wars Pass and help the Rebel Alliance stop the Empire's invasion of the LEGO world.

LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass: Complete list of all free and premium rewards

The LEGO Star Wars Pass will be divided into two sections: Free and Premium Rewards. These can be unlocked by earning Studs players can acquire by completing quests in-game, especially the new Rebel Adventure Quests. Here is the list of all LEGO Star Wars Rebel Adventure Pass Rewards:

LEGO Star Wars Pass (Free Rewards)

Tatooine Spice of Life

Tatooine Circuit Bedroom

Tatooine Turrets and Tanks

Tatooine Spa

Tatooine Glassware

Mos Eisley Serving Station

Tatooine Hazardous Removal

Mos Eisley Lanterns

Mos Eisley Essentials

Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar

Mos Eisley Marketplace

LEGO Star Wars Pass (Premium Rewards)

Mos Eisley Homestead

Tatooine Hope

Mos Eisley Garage

Tatooine Kitchenette

Mos Eisley Emporium

Tatooine Dining

Mos Eisley Tower

Tatooine Vaporators

Mos Eisley Large Garage

Mos Eisley Cantina

Dusty Durrr Burger

Chewbacca Outfit

Note: You must spend 1400 V-Bucks to access the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass Premium Rewards.

How to purchase the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass?

The LEGO Star Wars Pass is available to purchase in-game today (May 3, 2024) and can be acquired by navigating to the Fortnite Item Shop. Additionally, you can purchase the LEGO Pass through its respective tab that shows up when you select the LEGO game mode. In this tab, you can choose the upgrade option to unlock the Premium Reward Track and make your way through the Pass.

The LEGO Star Wars Pass will last around three months and end on July 23, 2024, at 8 AM ET, so you have ample time to claim all the rewards.

