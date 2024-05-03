LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass: Full list of every item

The LEGO Fortnite Star Wars collaboration is now live with the v29.40 update, and with it comes the first LEGO Rebel Adventure Pass, featuring new LEGO Building Kits players can unlock by helping the Rebel Alliance fight against the Empire. The LEGO Pass, much like other Event Passes, is separate from the Battle Pass.
This article will break down all the items and Kits you can acquire through the LEGO Star Wars Pass and help the Rebel Alliance stop the Empire's invasion of the LEGO world.
LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass: Complete list of all free and premium rewards
The LEGO Star Wars Pass will be divided into two sections: Free and Premium Rewards. These can be unlocked by earning Studs players can acquire by completing quests in-game, especially the new Rebel Adventure Quests. Here is the list of all LEGO Star Wars Rebel Adventure Pass Rewards:
LEGO Star Wars Pass (Free Rewards)
- Tatooine Spice of Life
- Tatooine Circuit Bedroom
- Tatooine Turrets and Tanks
- Tatooine Spa
- Tatooine Glassware
- Mos Eisley Serving Station
- Tatooine Hazardous Removal
- Mos Eisley Lanterns
- Mos Eisley Essentials
- Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar
- Mos Eisley Marketplace
LEGO Star Wars Pass (Premium Rewards)
- Mos Eisley Homestead
- Tatooine Hope
- Mos Eisley Garage
- Tatooine Kitchenette
- Mos Eisley Emporium
- Tatooine Dining
- Mos Eisley Tower
- Tatooine Vaporators
- Mos Eisley Large Garage
- Mos Eisley Cantina
- Dusty Durrr Burger
- Chewbacca Outfit
Note: You must spend 1400 V-Bucks to access the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass Premium Rewards.
How to purchase the LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Pass?
The LEGO Star Wars Pass is available to purchase in-game today (May 3, 2024) and can be acquired by navigating to the Fortnite Item Shop. Additionally, you can purchase the LEGO Pass through its respective tab that shows up when you select the LEGO game mode. In this tab, you can choose the upgrade option to unlock the Premium Reward Track and make your way through the Pass.
The LEGO Star Wars Pass will last around three months and end on July 23, 2024, at 8 AM ET, so you have ample time to claim all the rewards.
