LEGO Fortnite Kits can be accessed without purchasing them, here's how

The LEGO Fortnite game mode has brought with it a whole new creative aspect to the game, allowing players to explore and create freely within their LEGO Fortnite world with barely any limitations. This is made better by the presence of LEGO kits, which provide players with an outline and blueprints for certain structures, serving as prefabs that users have to build.

The recently released Fortnite monetized LEGO kits in the in-game Item Shop have become a point of contention for many players, with them expressing frustration at Epic Games monetizing such an integral aspect of the gamemode as egregiously as they are.

That said, some gamers have discovered a loophole around these monetized kits, with a Reddit user named "u/Valuable_Royal1013" explaining how players can complete builds like the Beachside Boulevard without purchasing them.

This article will break down everything you need to know to access the in-game LEGO building kits without purchasing them or spending any V-Bucks.

How to access the LEGO Fortnite building kits without purchasing them

The Reddit post shared by u/Valuable_Royal1013 explained that you can access the LEGO kits by inviting a player who owns it into their world. The other player simply has to start the build in your LEGO Fortnite world, allowing your in-game world to register it as an in-progress build. The other player can now leave your LEGO world, leaving you with an incomplete structure that you can fill in without limitations, provided you have all the resources required to build it.

This system allows players to test out certain builds and LEGO kits before deciding to purchase them or even simply utilize them for a specific idea or creation they have in mind. Including this feature also promotes more coordination and teamwork among the community. This can even be seen in the Reddit post shared by u/Valuable_Royal1013, where players have been taking to the comments to look for others who have purchased the building kits they need.

According to the patch notes released for the LEGO Fortnite update, this feature is an intentional addition on Epic Games’ part, potentially to test the waters on how players react to the introduction of LEGO building kits. However, it is entirely possible that this feature could see some changes down the road based on how this test run goes.

For now, users can easily access the LEGO Fortnite building kits without purchasing them through the Item Shop, provided they have a friend who already possesses the building kits.

