LEGO Fortnite has become one of the most beloved additions to the game in a while, allowing players the freedom to create and experiment to their heart’s content. One of the most helpful and interesting aspects is the LEGO building kits that allow players to get an idea of what they’re building along with blueprints.

However, with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2, reports from veteran leaker HYPEX have revealed that Epic Games plans on selling LEGO Building Sets for up to 2500 V-Bucks. These monetized LEGO kits, along with the lack of QoL (Quality of Life) updates, have understandably frustrated the community.

This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/KevinStoley, where the player expressed their frustrations with this new LEGO Fortnite practice:

“Voice your disatisfaction with Epic by keeping your wallet closed, don't buy any of the kits until they give us satisfactory content and the game is stable.”

“This should be in the Battle Pass”- The LEGO Fortnite community is enraged with the monetized LEGO kits

u/KevinStoley used the Reddit post to voice their concerns with the new monetized LEGO kits. They explained how, while not opposed to buying certain items in-game, they feel the game should first receive QoL updates to fix its buggy nature.

They expressed how the update does not add any worthwhile free content to LEGO Fortnite, especially since most players have done almost everything the game has to offer at this point. With the end game for LEGO Fortnite becoming stale, u/KevinStoley highlighted how the effort spent on the monetized LEGO kits should have been spent on adding more free content to the game.

The player went as far as asking their fellow peers to refrain from purchasing these monetized LEGO kits as a sign of protest, appealing to Epic Games to fix the core issues with the game before monetizing it this egregiously. This attracted much attention from the Fortnite community, with many players echoing u/KevinStoley’s sentiments.

Many members of the community emphasized how, at the very least, LEGO Kits should not cost more than it costs to purchase the Battle Pass, which is around 950 V-Bucks.

Additionally, other players pointed out how making LEGO Kits part of the Battle Pass would be a more user-friendly solution, especially since cosmetics for the Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing game mode have been present in the Battle Pass.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the community continues to voice their concerns against the monetized LEGO kits, it remains to be seen if and how Epic Games will address this issue.

