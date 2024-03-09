Why is the Fortnite queue so long today? Reason behind "waiting in queue" error explored (March 9, 2024)

The Fortnite queue is so long today (March 9, 2024) because the servers were put into extended downtime due to technical issues. Epic Games had announced that they would need an additional eight hours minimum to rectify the problem. Once the timeline had come and gone, they further announced that they would need an additional five hours to bring the servers online.

Given these facts, the entire community was waiting with bated breath to jump into the game. When the servers did finally go online, the "waiting in queue" error started to appear. This was because the servers were flooded with players from across the globe.

Since the Fortnite server maintenance took so long, more players were awake in the Eastern Time Zone when the servers were brought online. For this reason, the Fortnite queue is long today.

According to veteran leaker/data miner HYPEX, this is the longest non-event Fortnite downtime since April 11, 2018. It lasted 19+ hours.

How long is the Fortnite queue today (March 9, 2024)?

According to the data obtained by iFireMonkey from the game's files, the Fortnite queue today (March 9, 2024) is roughly an hour long. Those who queue for the game right now will have to wait an hour or so before being able to get into a session.

However, keep in mind that even after getting into a match, there is no guarantee that things will work smoothly as the servers are overloaded. You may get booted from the session or be forcefully redirected to the logging screen and may have to queue up once again. It would be best to wait until the server is stable.

When could the Fortnite queue be reduced today (March 9. 2024)?

With the influx of players still going strong, there is no telling when the server load will be reduced. It could be a few hours, given how hyped Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is. Everyone wants to hot-drop into a match to try out the new mythics and mechanics.

If you are unable to get into a match, the best course of action for the time being would be to wait. It's better to enjoy the game later on than struggle trying to get into a session, only to be booted a few minutes later. Epic Games will likely provide an update when things are back to normal.

