Margot Robbie reveals how she slept next to John Cena's "cardboard cut-out" for 2 years

WWE's John Cena and popular actress Margot Robbie will be featured in James Gunn's upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. The two celebrities recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Robbie revealed her connection with Cena long before they became co-stars.

Growing up, she used to watch WWE and loved The Undertaker. While Robbie's interest in the product waned as a teenager, the Australian actress had a boyfriend in her early 20s, who was obsessed with John Cena.

"As a late teen, early 20s, I had a boyfriend who was obsessed with John Cena. So much so, that he dressed as John Cena for his 21st birthday and had a cardboard cut-out of John Cena in his bedroom," Margot Robbie revealed. "So I slept in a room for two years with a life-size cardboard cut-out of John Cena in the room [laughs]."

Margot Robbie, John Cena, James Gunn and Anthony Anderson at Jimmy Kimmel Live pic.twitter.com/C1VSX9VQiW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 22, 2021

When they both started working together, Margot Robbie spilled the beans "five seconds into meeting" the 16-time world champion:

"I remember thinking, 'I wonder if now that I'm going to work with John Cena, should I tell him [the cardboard cut-out story] or is that going to be weird?' And I thought, 'I'm just going to keep that to myself, I'm not going to tell him. That would be a weird way to start our working relationship and friendship.' Then five seconds into meeting him, I was like, 'I used to sleep in a room with a life-size cut-out of you.'"

As a joke, guest host Anthony Anderson presented John Cena with a cardboard cut-out of Margot Robbie. You can check out their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the video posted below:

John Cena recently revealed his intentions in WWE

The 16-time world champion has made a splash in Hollywood over the last several months. Cena returned to WWE during this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and fans in attendance went wild for him.

The Cenation leader confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the end of the event. And the following night on RAW, he openly called out Reigns for a Universal title clash at SummerSlam 2021.

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

