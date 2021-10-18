Elden Ring to receive closed-network test, as official release gets delayed by a month

FromSoftware and SoulsBorne fans are both overjoyed and disappointed with Elden Ring. Not one, but two new developments were announced over Twitter regarding the upcoming RPG. Elden Ring has been delayed from its original release date of January 21, 2022, to its new date of February 25, 2022. However, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment have also announced a closed-network test for the game on their official website.

Elden Ring's official release date gets delayed by a month

Announced on Elden Ring’s official Twitter, the upcoming FromSoftware's 'High Fantasy' RPG is being moved from its original release date of January 21, 2022, to February 25, 2022. The official announcement on Twitter revealed that the original depth and strategic freedom of the game exceeded the initial expectations of the team.

However, no other explanation apart from the above-mentioned reason and tweet has been given by either FromSoftware or Bandai Namco as of now. Regardless, fans have been a bit disappointed yet supportive of the announcement.

Elden Ring is getting a closed-network test

To sweeten the disappointing news of the delay, Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware have announced that Elden Ring will be getting a closed-network test for the game. The network test is to improve the quality of the final product and will be completely free to play, if selected.

Four different network test times have been announced by the company:

Session 1: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. CET, November 12, 2021

Session 2: 4 a.m - 7 a.m. CET, November 13, 2021

Session 3: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. CET, November 13, 2021

Session 4: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. CET, November 14, 2021

Session 5: 4 a.m - 7 a.m. CET, November 15, 2021

The network test is invite-only and players can register to get a chance to try the game early by clicking here. The network test is currently only available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see what the final game is going to shape up to be. If there is one thing everyone agrees with, it is the fact that the delay of Elden Ring is acceptable. Since the players want the game to be as polished as possible, without any rushes.

Elden Ring is the next game by acclaimed Japanese developers FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is currently scheduled to come out on February 25, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

