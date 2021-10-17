Top five upcoming games of 2021

2021 has seen the release of some much awaited games irrespective of the platform and is yet to provide a few more spectacular titles. The holiday season is nearly here and a bunch of high profile titles are set to hit the market very soon.

Some of the upcoming games include multiple genres ranging from action-adventure titles to open-world racing simulators. The current global pandemic has postponed some of the releases, but that has proved to be worth the wait for most of the titles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

The most anticipated upcoming games of 2021

5) The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Developer: Supermassive Games

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: 22nd October 2021

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is one of the upcoming games based on survival horror by Bandai Namco Entertainment. Supermassive Games launched previous installments of The Dark Pictures Anthology franchise as well, namely Man of Medan and Little Hope. It will be the third of eight planned installments in the series.

Similar to its previous installments, this game is going to be an interactive drama. The player controls 5 characters trapped under a temple, taking place during the 2003 Iraq War. One of the main changes is going to be the 360-degree camera, controlled by the player which is unlike its previous counterparts. The upcoming game will have four main modes with various difficulty levels.

4) Age of Empires IV

Developers: Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge

Platforms: PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming

Release Date: 22nd October 2021

Age of Empires IV is one of the upcoming games based on real-time strategy. It’s the fourth installment of the Age of Empires series and is scheduled for release later this month. The game is going to be published by Xbox Game Studios, also famous for Halo, and Gears of War.

The game is going to be set in the post-classical period. It will feature an earlier medieval era that is on the edge of the renaissance period. The game will consist of four campaigns and eight civilizations. Most game mechanics will be migrating directly from Age of Empires II, including a few other gameplay changes.

3) Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Developers: Frogwares

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: 16th November 2021

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is one of the upcoming games based on action, adventure, and mystery. Frogwares have stated that this game is going to be the origin story of the Sherlock Holmes series.

Players will be controlling a young Sherlock Holmes at the beginning of his career. Sherlock is returning to his family home following his mother’s death. It's set in the late nineteenth century on the fictional Mediterranean island of Cordona. Instead of Watson, an old friend of Sherlock is going to accompany him on this journey.

2) Forza Horizon 5

Developers: Playground Games

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: 9th November 2021

With Forza Horizon 5, Xbox Game Studios will be publishing the twelfth main installment of the Forza Horizon series. It’s one of the most awaited upcoming games, based on the racing genre in an open environment somewhere in Mexico.

The game will feature the largest map in the entire Forza Horizon series and is almost 50% larger than Forza Horizon 4. The map has areas consisting of active volcanoes, jungles, beaches, ancient temples, and cities. Players will be able to explore the map freely and compete in the multiplayer mode of the game.

1) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Developers: Eidos-Montréal

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and GeForce Now

Release Date: 26th October 2021

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the most awaited upcoming games based on the Guardians of the Galaxy comic book series. It will be an action-adventure game.

Players get to control Star-Lord from a third-person perspective. Other members include Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer. These characters will be controlled by the AI but players will be able to command them during combat. The game takes place several years after a massive interstellar war.

Aside from this list, there are a bunch of other upcoming games coming up in 2021. The pandemic threw a spanner in the works for many game developers and a bunch of titles slated for 2020 are now upcoming games for 2021 and 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi