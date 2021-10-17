Top five PC Games of 2021 so far

2021 is not over yet and has witnessed some of the biggest PC games releases in the past few years. Some of these titles did face delays due to the ongoing global pandemic but turned out to be worth the wait.

Ranging from stealth action to open-world MMO, 2021 has plenty of PC games to keep players busy for the rest of the year. This year has brought sequels to beloved games along with the introduction of newer franchises.

Some of these PC games have been timed Epic Games Store exclusives while others have been available on multiple platforms like Steam and GOG since day one.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the views of its writer.

Some of the biggest PC Games released in 2021

5) Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

This PS4 exclusive was released for PC by Sony Interactive Entertainment in the month of May. It’s an action-adventure survival horror game set in post-apocalyptic Oregon, two years after a global pandemic. It’s a third-person perspective game where the player gets to explore an open-world environment while shooting down different types of zombies.

Players get to control a former outlaw-turned-drifter, who thinks his wife is still alive after the pandemic. They can use different firearms, melee weapons, and improvised weapons to survive against the cannibalistic creatures called Freakers. The primary mode of transport in the game is the protagonist's bike.

4) Deathloop

Developer: Arkane Studios

The studio famous for its immersive sim series Dishonored and Prey, is back with a shooter game from a first-person perspective. Published by Bethesda studios, Deathloop allows the player to take on the role of an assassin stuck in a time loop along with adding and refining the good elements from both series.

Deathloop transports the player to a mysterious island whose future will be determined by the struggle between two assassins. While putting an end to the time loop being the main objective, PC gamers get a lot of liberty in how they approach the game.

3) Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Being the sixth main installment in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6 is one of the most modern open-world action-adventure FPS PC games of 2021. Set on a fictional island called Yara in the Caribbean, players get to control a local Yaran whose main objective is to liberate their nation from their dictator and his cruel use of authority.

Far Cry 6 allows players to roam freely on foot, various land vehicles, combat vehicles, watercrafts, or aircrafts. It also incorporates various elements from role-playing games including a “Rank Level” system, similar to recent Assassins Creed titles. Players get to explore more of Yara as they progress with the story, involving powerful enemies and powerful gear.

2) The Medium

Developer: Bloober Team

The Medium is one of those PC games that deal with psychological horror, played from a third-person perspective. The game is set in post-Communism Poland in 1999. Players control a medium, having the ability to travel into the spirit realm.

The game deals with living in two different worlds, connected to each other spiritually. Haunted by the vision of a child’s murder, the player travels to an abandoned hotel resort where the tragedy took place. Different puzzles need to be solved across both worlds to get a wider perspective on the truth behind the tragedy.

1) New World

Developer: Amazon Games Orange County

After the Grand Tour, Amazon has stepped into the world of PC games again with their new open-world MMORPG, New World. Players get to colonize a fictional land based on the Americas, set in the mid-seventeenth century.

Players explore a thrilling world filled with danger and opportunity, forging a new destiny on the supernatural island of Aeternum. They may form groups consisting of up to five players and are free to build characters of their own choice. Every character in New World is unique and their respective paths can be changed at any time. Despite its initial technical issues, New World has grown as one of the standout PC games of 2021.

Also Read

Except for New World, the other four games are not bound to the PC Platform only. New World being a MMORPG falls under the exclusivity of PC games while the others are available on consoles as well.

Edited by Danyal Arabi