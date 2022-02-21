Destiny 2 weekly reset (February 22 to March 1): The Witch Queen begins, Season of the Risen, Scarlet Keep Nightfall, and more 

The wait for the next expansion is almost over, as the start of Destiny 2 Year 5 is just a day away. As promised, Bungie will implement tons of new mechanics, from subclass to weapons crafting.

However, some are hyped just for the new expansion, as Season of the Lost took up almost half a year with its running time.

The upcoming reset will go live after a long maintenance to prepare for the expansion. Aside from The Witch Queen, Guardians are going to get the Season of the Risen alongside Scarlet Keep Nightfall and a brand new Throneworld open world.

Upcoming content for Destiny 2 weekly reset for February 22, 2022

1) The Witch Queen expansion

The Witch Queen antagonist Savathun (Image via Bungie)

A DLC that requires no introduction to the Destiny 2 community, The Witch Queen expansion will go live with a bunch of updates to the sandbox. Alongside the campaign, players will get a new open-world called the Throneworld and a small area on Mars.

The expansion is also scheduled to hold a total of four seasons in the next twelve months, with The Final Shape coming as a potential next expansion. Players will be further pushed to 1350 as the floor cap, with 1500 as soft, 1550 as powerful, and 1560 as the pinnacle.

2) Scarlet Keep Nightfall

Scarlet Keep Nightfall (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen will be hosting a new set of Nightfall activities from different planets. Guardians can expect new strikes from the campaign and expansion to be added to the Nightfall pool as the season progresses.

With some of the weapons getting out of the loot pool, they will be further replaced by new ones. The drop calendar for Season 16 Nightfall strikes will be available in the future.

3) Season of the Risen

Season of the Risen official cover (Image via Bungie)

Season of the Risen is the official name of the newest entry from Bungie alongside The Witch Queen. Unlike Hunt, Risen will follow a story parallel to The Witch Queen, where the Guardians and Vanguard will seek help from Caiatl to take the light back from Savathun.

























The official cover for Season of the Risen was released a few moments after Bungie's Vidoc, which revealed a Guardian holding a light spear.

The official cover for Season of the Risen was released a few moments after Bungie's Vidoc, which revealed a Guardian holding a light spear. The Champion mods for the Season 16 artifact are:

Scout Rifle and Bows for Anti Barrier.

SMG and Suto Rifle for Overload.

Glaive for Unstoppable.

As promised by Bungie, players can expect Season of the Risen to have more impact compared to Undying in Year 3 or Hunt in Year 4.

