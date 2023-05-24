How to complete the Salvage activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep 

With the official servers of Destiny 2 Season of the Deep finally underway, players now have their hands on the seasonal artifact. The "NPA Repulsor Regulator" is one of the most unique artifacts that Guardians can get their hands on, and it allows them to dive deep underwater.

While on the topic of being underwater, Destiny 2 is also allowing fans to participate in a new matchmade six-player seasonal activity called Salvage. This is also a part of the seasonal quest called "Into the Depths," which asks everyone to complete the activity in the second step.

This article will guide you through the Salvage seasonal activity and its mechanics to make farming easier.

Destiny 2 Salvage activity in Season of the Deep: How to complete, core mechanics, and more

1) Pre-requisites

One of the prologue objectives (Image via Destiny 2)

To access the seasonal activity, you must complete the prologue quest of Season 21. Upon entering a character, a cutscene will be shown, followed by an objective on the returning Titan. Most of it is straightforward, and the game will guide you via a navigation waypoint.

Fight through hoards of Taken and Hive enemies until the game asks you to complete a small satellite puzzle, which might be confusing. Your job here is to rotate the relays until the marker turns blue on each satellite, as shown in the image below.

All satellites with a blue marker (Image via Destiny 2)

Make your way by following the objective until you meet Sloane, which will trigger the next mission phase. For a complete guide on the prologue, you can follow this link.

2) Salvage guide

Secure the Rig (Image via Destiny 2)

The Salvage seasonal activity consists of a couple of maps with the same objectives on both of them. Your primary goal will be separated into stages: securing an area, defeating combatants, doing many jobs, and killing the final boss.

If you have spawned on the surface, your first objective will be to "Secure the Rig," requiring everyone in your fireteam to defeat enemies. You will also need to watch for a blue bar on your screen called "Xivu Arath's Attention," which will reach its end mark once your fireteam completes all objectives.

One of many objectives (Image via Destiny 2)

Your second job on the surface will be to defeat enemies again, with the objective being "Defeat combatants during Salvage Transmat." Similarly, you can come across multiple other objectives on the surface or underwater, some of which might ask you to disarm explosives, deposit objects, defeat Thralls, and more.

Depositing objects and repairing relays (Image via Destiny 2)

Defusing charges (Image via Destiny 2)

Once the bar with "Xivu Arath's Attention" gets filled up, make your way deeper through the water passage until you come across the boss room. Please note that your fireteam needs to follow a unique mechanic to defeat the final boss.

3) How to defeat Azshradat

The primary objective in the boss room is to look for a giant glyph in the center of the room and match it with a minor glyph on top of a platform. This particular platform will be the only source of DPS on shielded enemies, be it rune-keepers or the final boss.

The giant glyph in the center of the room (Image via Bungie)

Unmatched platform (Image via Bungie)

Standing on unmatched platforms will signal you with a red cross sign, while standing on a matching platform will grant you a special buff. Simply follow this mechanic to defeat the enemies and the final boss.

