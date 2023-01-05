Destiny 2 community suggests 6-player Vanguard activity similar to seasonal game modes 

A recent Reddit post has gained a lot of attention by suggesting that seasonal activities in Destiny 2 should be put to use inside the Vanguard playlist. While the PvE game mode has been added as a ritual activity since the beginning, players feel it's time to make some changes. Typically, the majority of the community agrees with this sentiment.

Seasonal game modes in Destiny 2 often provide a massive arena for six players to participate in different objectives. From invading the Vex network in Season 14 to Ketchcrash in the most recent Season 18, players were put in a different game mode alongside a new entry within an expansion.

Destiny 2 Reddit community reacts to player's post suggesting change in Vanguard game mode by adding seasonal activities

The Destiny 2 Reddit post in question comes from user Loopnova, who stated the following in their post:

"Bungie should make a vanguard playlist of six-player matchmade activities like menagerie, ketchcrash, and astral alignment."

They further went on to add:

"I'm not sure if I'm missing other ones since I didn't play every season but yeah, this seems like a no-brainer. Throw in some wacky modifiers, a selectable difficulty, maybe even a rotating legacy loot pool?? I'd play it for hours."

The post currently sits on Reddit with approximately 3,000 upvotes, and it has been a day since the user uploaded it. It is safe to say that this suggestion has caught the eye of many players in the community.

Over the years, Destiny 2 has had a lot of six-player activities that have been deemed enjoyable for fans. To name a few, the Menagerie, Sundial, Override, Astral Alignment, and even the Dares of Eternity kept players engaged with their mechanics and rewards.

Therefore, it's not a bad idea to bring the game modes back within the current sandbox.

One commenter even added extra Destiny 2 mechanics that might prove to be interesting in the long run. They stated:

"I think it would be awesome if you loaded into dares and then each phase of dares was a different phase of the 6-man activities. Do the launch jump through a portal, in astral alignment then go through a portal/transmat into the boss room of ketchcrash. It would be crazy, but it would fit the wacky gameshow-esque feel of dares still."

Of course, Bungie will need to fit the story accordingly to make this happen since each Strike in the playlist is tied to an expansion or a season one way or the other. Making legacy activities a part of it will require quite the explanation from a narrative perspective.

Poll : 0 votes