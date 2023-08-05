5 things to expect at the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023

The Destiny 2 Showcase 2023 is scheduled to go live later this month. Every year, in the month of August, Bungie releases a showcase where it reveals a new expansion and talks about the changes that it plans to make in the game. This year’s iteration of the event is important for many reasons. The developer will talk about The Final Shape, which happens to be the final expansion in the ongoing saga. Additionally, some gameplay and technical details are expected.

With that said, here are five major pointers to look out for at the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Information on The Final Shape, PvP changes, and other updates to look out for at the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023

As of now, the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023 will be the final chapter in the Light vs Darkness saga. Although Bungie has revealed a bit about The Final Shape through a teaser trailer during the PlayStation showcase, there's so much still left to know.

Here are some of the pointers that players should expect in the upcoming showcase:

1) A new subclass

As of now, there are five subclasses in Destiny 2. There are rumors of a sixth subclass coming, but Bungie has been tight-lipped about it for the most part. It's believed that this sixth subclass will be a part of the final expansion itself, so fans could potentially get a sneak peek into it during the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023.

When Bungie revealed Lightfall last year, it gave players a preview of Strand, so something similar could be expected this time.

2) New location

With every new expansion, Bungie adds a brand-new location to Destiny 2. The same can be expected this time around. However, this new location could be present already, but players haven't been able to venture into it yet. The location in question is the Traveler itself.

Considering that the Witness has created a portal inside the Traveler, there's a high chance that players will follow him into this portal in The Final Shape. Players can expect to see the environment during the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023.

3) PvP and Gambit changes

The PvP segment of Destiny 2 has been in a bind lately. Although Bungie just announced a brand-new map and two modes, which are scheduled to go live in Season 22, they aren't enough. Furthermore, Gambit has gone untouched for a considerable amount of time. While the developer has promised to deliver in this area, it has been very discreet with its plans.

It won't be surprising to see a few major announcements with respect to PvP and Gambit in the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023.

4) Cayde-6

No loss in the story hit as hard as Cayde-6's death. The former Hunter Vanguard died at the hands of Uldren Sov during the Forsaken expansion. However, as seen in The Final Shape reveal trailer, Cayde-6 will make a return. It's currently unclear if it's a Light-remnant or the individual himself, but it's a return nevertheless.

The Destiny 2 Showcase 2023 could provide some clues about how Cayde-6 has been resurrected (if at all he's been resurrected).

5) The future

While the Light vs Darkness saga might conclude with The Final Shape, Bungie won't be shutting Destiny 2 down. Instead, it's believed that the developer will steer the game in a new direction completely. If one were to consider the lore, there are a lot of potential avenues for the company.

A storyline that revolves around The Nine could be an area that Bungie could venture into next. It's unclear if the developer will talk about the future at this point, but considering that it is indeed the last expansion in the current saga, one can expect some hints with respect to the direction of the storyline.

All these pointers are purely speculation right now. However, Bungie will most likely touch upon them, along with a few others, during the Destiny 2 Showcase 2023 because that's the only way it will be able to keep the fans of the franchise hyped up about the future of the game.

With new IPs like Marathon already on the cards, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for one of the most popular looter-shooters in the world.