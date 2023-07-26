Destiny 2 The Final Shape might be getting Paul McCartney back for classic tunes

The Destiny 2 community had the good fortune of listening to one of the all-time greatest musician's works in their game. While Paul McCartney is known for many songs and masterpieces, Destiny players are familiar with the "Hope for the Future" song in Tangled's Shore's The Empty Tank Lost Sector. Sadly, that part of the content has been vaulted currently.

However, a recent post from Destiny's orchestrator confirms the legendary singer's involvement, although the scale remains unknown for now. In the post, a sheet of music is clearly visible with P. McCartney and other blurred-out names.

It should be noted that the musician has also worked in Destiny 1, as stated by a Reddit post by user AtlyxMusic, hinting at the return of legendary soundtracks from the vanilla version of the first game.

Paul McCartney and his compositions seem to be returning for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The confirmation of Paul McCartney's return to Destiny 2 comes from Ella Feingold's Instagram post, where she uploaded an image of what looks like a music sheet from live recording sessions. The following post contains all the context needed.

As for Paul McCartney's scale of involvement with the upcoming project, readers can direct their attention to a specific Reddit post made by AtlyxMusic, linked below. The user states that the "Hope of the Future" song isn't the only piece done by the musician, as the first 15 seconds of the famous "Traveler" OST from Vanilla Destiny is also one of his works.

AtlyxMusic goes on to add:

"This does not mean that O'Donnell or McCartney are writing new music for the game, but rather that Paul's musical melodies are going to finally be reused for the first time since D1 Vanilla."

Hence, the idea of soundtracks and tunes from the first game returning to the final saga does put hope for all music lovers' future. Based on the Reddit user's statement, Paul McCartney might not compose new melodies in The Final Shape, but rather Bungie will be using his past works in the upcoming entry.

Some pieces of music done for the first game are tied to Bungie, giving them full authority to use them in Destiny projects.

Readers excited about the expansion can keep their eyes peeled on the official showcase scheduled for August 22, 2023. Following the previous release windows on expansion, Destiny 2 The Final Shape might arrive in the final week of February 2024.