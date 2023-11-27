Destiny 2 The Final Shape delayed to June, Bungie confirms

Rumors of Bungie delaying Destiny 2 The Final Shape have come true. The company has officially confirmed that the final expansion will be released on June 2, 2024. This four-month delay was previously speculated following the massive layoffs at Bungie. There has been a considerable amount of hype surrounding this expansion, especially after multiple teasers.

Given this is the final expansion in the current storyline, the community had a lot of expectations. Notably, major lore points are expected to converge in the upcoming addition. That said, here's everything players need to know about Destiny 2 The Final Shape's new release date.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape gets delayed by four months

The primary concern is that there won't be enough content to make up for the expansion's four-month delay. In their recent announcement, Bungie confirmed that the team is working on multiple additions that are supposed to act as filler content till the new expansion goes live.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape was previously expected to arrive on February 28, 2024. Since it's being delayed, the Season of the Wish, which starts on November 28, will be extended until June 4.

Now, the main storyline in the Season of the Wish will be running from November until February next year. Once that concludes, players will receive a new content update known as Into The Light. According to the developers, this update will be available to everyone, which indicates it could be free to play, just like the base game.

As of now, there's no information regarding a storyline for this segment, but developers have announced the implementation of a weekly progression system known as "Wishes." Furthermore, other events in the seasonal calendar, including the Guardian Games, are being moved up to March next year.

During this period, the developers will also be focusing on PvP, according to the reports received from the PvP strike team, with the previously announced map pack dropping in May. While this delay was expected, it will be interesting to see how the game pans out.

Players are expecting a lot from Destiny 2 The Final Shape, with major characters set to return and the implications of the 15th Wish revealed in the Season of the Witch finale yet to be addressed.