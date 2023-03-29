Destiny 2 Master Root of Nightmares Cataclysm challenge guide: Illuminated Torment

With the launch of Destiny 2 Master Root of Nightmares, players have gained access to brand new challenges and tougher enemies. Typically, since it's only the first week of difficulty, everyone will faced a challenge that's tied to only the first encounter. The completion of this challenge is essential to the "Dream Warrior" seal for the Raid.

This week's challenge is called "Illuminated Torment," which is pretty self-explanatory given its name. To summarize, a fireteam of six will need to complete the first encounter while trying to defeat Tormentors with only a Field of Light buff. The following article will showcase how to easily complete this challenge in Master difficulty.

How to complete the Illuminated Torment challenge in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares

1) Overview of the encounter and challenge

The Cataclysm is the first encounter in Root of Nightmares, where players need to align the Field of Light buffs from one platform to the other. During this time, everyone will gain a Sweeping Terror debuff timer that can eventually lead to wipes once it runs out.

Destiny 2 Sweeping Terror debuff (Image via Esoterickk)

This is why Destiny 2 players will need to keep an eye out for two Psions inside a bubble at all times and defeat them quickly. This will further spawn a Tormentor on either the left, middle, or right side of the arena. Defeating the Tormentor will reset this timer, and completing an entire sequence of seeds with the Field of Light buff will switch the encounter to the next stage.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares spawning Tormentors (Image via Esoterickk)

Doing this in three different areas within the same arena will complete the encounter. However, to complete this challenge, players need to have a Field of Light buff while killing Tormentors. Since a single Tormentor generally requires more than one player for a quick shutdown, a fireteam of six will need to coordinate among themselves.

2) A guide to completing the challenge easily

You must have one experienced runner from your fireteam assigned only to the seeds, and the other five to add (additional enemies) clearing, killing Psions, and Tormentors. Two players should always stay on Tormentor spawns and must occasionally help out with the adds when there are no Tormentors in the arena.

Once the Psions are killed, both of these players will need to communicate with the seed runner to obtain the Field of Light buff. All that's left now is to kill the Tormentor with this buff and repeat this process two more times until the encounter ends. It should be noted that landing the final blow on any Tormentor without the buff will lead to failure of the challenge.

3) Enemies and best builds

Since you will always be 20 power under the recommended level, having resistance mods such as Solar and Void will prove to be quite useful. The seed runner should always go for an Icarus Dash Warlock and an Eager Edge Sword to quickly move from one point to another. Their job shouldn't be anything other than linking seeds.

Starfire Protocol chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

Five other players can equip a Solar Machine Gun due to this week's Solar surge or the Commemoration Void Machine Gun. The Starfire Protocol Exotic chest piece is great for clearing adds and damaging bosses, while the Well of Radiance can shut down Barrier Champions and Tormentors, making things easier at each stage.

The only difference in enemies is the increased number of Barrier Champions that spawn after killing Psions.

