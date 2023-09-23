Best Destiny 2 Void Hunter build for Season of the Witch

Creating the best Destiny 2 builds requires a good understanding of how an Exotic works, as well as the Aspects and Fragments that synergize well with it. While the process isn't complex, knowing which Aspect to pair with which Fragment can get a little overwhelming for many individuals, especially those who are new to the game. While this might not be a problem in lower-level content, improper synergies can make end-game content unnecessarily difficult.

The best Destiny 2 Void Hunter build uses a very popular Exotic. Although its DPS output isn't that great, it's a wonderful Support build that can be used in all forms of content, ranging from Grandmaster Nightfalls to Master Raids.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Best Destiny 2 Void Hunter build Super and Abilities

Every Destiny 2 build will allow you to use one Super ability, one form of Jump, and three other abilities. For this Void Hunter build, here's what you need to choose:

Super Shadowshot: Deadfall Hunters shoot a single arrow, which transforms into an anchor of Void energy. Nearby targets are pulled in towards this anchor and are weakened and suppressed. Weakened targets take 30% increased damage. Abilities Movement Triple Jump Class Ability Gambler's Dodge Grenade Vortex Grenade Melee Snare Bomb

Best Destiny 2 Void Hunter build Aspects and Fragments

Based on how the Destiny 2 build mechanic is designed, you will be able to choose no more than two Aspects. The number of Fragments that you can choose depends upon the number of slots provided by each of these Aspects.

For this build, here are the Aspects and Fragments that you need to take into account.

Aspects Description Trapper's Ambush Activate Quickfall while mid-air to dive to the ground and spend your melee charge to create a large crowd of smoke. You and your allies will be made invisible, while enemies caught in this smoke will be weakened. Vanishing Step Dodging makes you Invisible. Fragments Echo of Persistence Void buffs applied to you (Invisibility, Overshield, and Devour) have increased duration. -10 Mobility Echo of Remnants All lingering grenade effects have increased duration. Echo of Harvest Defeating a Weakened target creates a Void Breach and an Orb of Power. -10 Intellect Echo of Starvation Picking up a Void Breach or an Orb of Power grants Devour. -10 Recovery

Best Destiny 2 Void Hunter build Exotics and stat priority

While it's possible to have a build without any Exotic weapons and armor, it is not advised. These items have some interesting perks on them that can increase the efficiency of any build.

Armor

Since this Destiny 2 build will focus on a high invisibility uptime, it works best with the Omnioculus. The intrinsic perk on this Exotic gives you two smoke bomb charges, and whenever you grant invisibility to two or more allies, your melee ability energy is filled up again.

Weapon

Interestingly enough, you don't really need to have any Exotic weapon for this build because it's entirely dependent on the Omnioculus. So feel free to pair it up with any Exotic you feel like.

However, having a weapon with Void affinity works well with this build, so consider using weapons like the Le Monarque or even the Collective Obligation for a continuous supply of Void Breaches.

Stat Priority

As for the stat focus for this build, you will have to prioritize Resilience. It's absolutely important to have 100 Resilience. Once you've done that, you need to focus on Strength and Mobility. It's good to have 100 on these two stats as well. While it's difficult to have a triple-100 build, it's okay if you have both these stats at 70-80.

Finally, try to get your Recovery as high as you can. Anywhere between 40-50 should be sufficient.

How does the best Destiny 2 Void Hunter build work?

The Omnioculus is the best Void Hunter Exotic in Destiny (Image via Bungie)

Since there's no major Exotic weapon associated with this build, the utility cycle is very simple. If you're caught in a tough spot, all you need to do is jump up and press the air move button. Your character will dive bomb to the ground and create a cloud of Void smoke. Try to get all your allies around you into this smoke so that they get invisibility and four stacks of Void Resistance for a short duration.

If you manage to get two or more allies invisible through this method, you instantly receive your melee ability back. In case you don't get all of them, you always have an additional melee charge at your disposal. However, if you have no melee ability energy, just dodge near an enemy. You'll go invisible, and you will receive one melee charge thanks to your Gambler's Dodge ability.

If you're using the smoke bomb near an enemy, they'll be weakened. Kill them with a Void weapon, and you'll generate a Void Breach. If you kill them with some other weapon, make sure you have a similar Siphon mod on your helmet so that you get those additional Orbs of Power. Picking up either will give you Devour, which will keep on replenishing your health for every kill you get.

Devour comes with a timer, so pick up another Orb of Power to refresh this timer. Since you're using a Deadfall Tether, you get just one shot. When you come across a boss, use your Super at their feet, and you'll end up adding a 30% debuff on them for around eight seconds.