5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Void Hunters

The subclasses and elemental power are the core of Destiny 2's gameplay, offering many options for Guardians to explore. But when the Void 3.0 update hit the Destiny 2 universe and the Witch Queen expansion, it doubled those choices and possibilities. The Void 3.0 update introduced a lot of aspects and fragments, like the new subclasses, which helped the guardians make unique and powerful builds for their playstyles.

This overhaul of the Void element in Destiny 2 allowed Hunter mains to make builds they couldn't even devise before the launch of the Witch Queen expansion. Hunters can finally use Devour, dodge, and Smoke to get invisible in a single build.

In this article, we'll explore the best Exotics for Hunters to embrace the cosmic power of the Void with their builds in Destiny 2.

Five exotics to pair with Void 3.0 Hunters in Destiny 2

1) Orpheus Rig

Orpheus Rig (Image via Bungie)

The first exotic on our list is Orpheus Rig, with an intrinsic perk named Uncanny Arrows. This exotic has always been a meta for Void Hunters in the PVE contents, and after the Void 3.0 update, it works even better than its pre-nerfed version.

After tethering the enemies using Deadfall anchors, Orpheus Rig will provide Super Energy up to 50 percent and 10 percent Ability Energy for each enemy tethered. But if you're using the Moebius Quiver, you'll get an additional volley per Super Activation.

In the Void 3.0 update, you can combine devour and invisibility by using Vanishing Step and Stylish Executioner aspects along with the Echo of Starvation fragment to dominate the end-game PVE contents like before.

2) Star-Eater Scales

Star-Eater Scales (Image via Bungie)

Star-Eater Scales was introduced in the 14th season of Destiny 2, the Season of the Splicer. This exotic leg armor excels in PVE content with its intrinsic perk, Feast of Light.

It gives you additional super energy when picking up orbs of power. But if it's already full, picking up orbs will start to overcharge your super. This will stack up to four times and give you a burst of healing when you cast your super while boosting super damage. If you get all four stacks, you'll also gain an over shield.

As a subclass-neutral exotic, this pair of boots can enhance any subclass build. But before making a void build with this exotic helmet, remember to use Moebius Quiver and loads of Orb-generating mods.

3) Gyrfalcon's Hauberk

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk (Image via Bungie)

This exotic was introduced in Season 18 of Destiny 2. With the intrinsic perk See Me, Feel Me, it was out of control in PVP. After a hotfix, Bungie adjusted this S-tier PVP exotic and turned it into an S-tier PVE exotic.

After the rework, you'll gain Volatile Rounds upon exiting your invisibility. Also, while being invisible, executing a finisher will give a temporary 35 percent weapon damage bonus. You and nearby allies will get a reserve overshield and improved class ability regeneration.

With this exotic Void, Hunters can achieve infinite invisibility through the loop of exiting it to acquire volatile rounds and then killing an enemy with those rounds to regain invisibility using the Stylish Executioner aspect.

4) Omnioculus

Omnioculus (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have another exotic chest armor with a perk named Beyond The Veil in Destiny 2. With this armor equipped, you get an additional second Smoke Bomb charge, 50 percent damage resistance in PVE, and 50 percent Melee energy refund per ally you made invisible.

Like Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, this exotic also excels in rendering void hunters infinitely invisible. But since this exotic gives you two Smoke Bomb charges and doesn't need any enemies to start the loop, it is better in end-game PVE content for a defensive playstyle.

In terms of aspect, pair Trapper's Ambush and Vanishing Step with this exotic to make an infinite invisibility build for you and your allies in Destiny 2.

5) Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit (Image via Bungie)

Although Graviton Forfeit is less potent than Gyrfalcon's Hauberk or Omnioculus, it was one of the most reliable options for Hunters to achieve infinite invisibility before these two came out.

Its intrinsic perk, Vanishing Shadow, increases the duration of invisibility. It also provides a 400 percent Additional Base Melee Recharge rate, +100 weapon reload, and +100 recovery while invisible.

As for aspects, pair Vanishing Step and Trapper's Ambush with this exotic, and you're ready for an infinite invisibility build in Destiny 2.