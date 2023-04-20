Destiny 2 community shares their frustration regarding changes made with recent update

Additional changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox have gotten the community all riled up. Amidst the controversy between breaching the NDA and leaking content, Bungie has recently made some bold adjustments that ended up adding more fuel to the fire. Typically, the vast majority shares a similar frustration with the changes, claiming that Bungie is taking away all the fun from the game.

Following the 7.0.5 update on the recent weekly reset, Bungie and Destiny 2's official support Twitter listed a lot of additional patch notes that supposedly got missed out from the official patch blog. The entire thread on the changes can be found on the link below.

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



PvP Rotator updates

Guardian Ranks updates

Added Best Dressed Commendation

Weapon Balance tuning

And more!



bung.ie/3ULi7dX twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… Update 7.0.5 is now live!PvP Rotator updatesGuardian Ranks updatesAdded Best Dressed CommendationWeapon Balance tuningAnd more! Update 7.0.5 is now live!💠 PvP Rotator updates💠 Guardian Ranks updates💠 Added Best Dressed Commendation💠 Weapon Balance tuning💠 And more!➡ bung.ie/3ULi7dX twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame…

Safe to assume that there was a lot of negative feedback to the same, which is pouring in even now. Hence, it remains to be seen whether Bungie will revert some of these changes due to the backlash.

Bungie is under fire after changes made to some core Destiny 2 features

Regarding the changes announced by Bungie, some of them include the following:

Grapple melee will spawn one orb of power, and one mod will grant super energy if both Ashes to Assets and Hands-On are equipped.

Reduced super energy with grapple melee kills.

Terminal Overload chest repeatable loot exploit cannot be done anymore.

This has typically forced many players to rebuild their load-outs, as the newly implemented mod system with Lightfall encouraged players to synergize freely. However, some recent adjustments go entirely against that, with the additional loot exploit fix restricting players to even less loot.

JKR @MyNameIsNurf_ @Destiny2Team WHOOOP WHOOP FUN DETECTED WHOOOP WHOOP FUN DETECTED @Destiny2Team 🚨 WHOOOP WHOOP FUN DETECTED 🚨 https://t.co/D7lRW7Dnh8

Sniper @ItzTheSniper

Also bungie: Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Bungie: *promotes build diversity*Also bungie: twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… Bungie: *promotes build diversity*Also bungie: twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

jaydn:3 @Jaydnoo Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… they forgot to mention 11 major things thats pretty silly twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… they forgot to mention 11 major things thats pretty silly twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

Hiroko ^ - ^ @NotSoPerfectXel twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… pls stop killing my favorite game pls stop killing my favorite game 😭 twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

💎kenny💎 @k3nnyisgood Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… killed a fun and harmless Strand Grapple Hunter Build but Starfire Warlocks get to sit pretty til the end of the season twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… killed a fun and harmless Strand Grapple Hunter Build but Starfire Warlocks get to sit pretty til the end of the season twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… https://t.co/FZ5IAsMTYX

laeti the vеrified scallywag🏴‍☠️ @laeti_abantes

twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… None of these were an issue in pve. I really don't understand the reason behind any of these nerfs, none of it was hurting anyone. Nice change with the fall damage but the rest of it just ain't it. None of these were an issue in pve. I really don't understand the reason behind any of these nerfs, none of it was hurting anyone. Nice change with the fall damage but the rest of it just ain't it.😐 twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

Some players are even calling out Bungie, asking them how ten game-changing patch notes get missed from an official blog. Nevertheless, it seems the damage has already been done since this doesn't do Bungie any good after a horrible Lightfall campaign.

KackisHD @RickKackis



Well they're not glitches they're... umm... intentional!

That's right, intentional!

We just forgot to put them in the patch notes lol silly us,

But 100% intentional for sure."

-Bungie Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… "Hey you know those glitches that today's update caused...Well they're not glitches they're... umm... intentional!That's right, intentional!We just forgot to put them in the patch notes lol silly us,But 100% intentional for sure."-Bungie twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… "Hey you know those glitches that today's update caused...Well they're not glitches they're... umm... intentional! That's right, intentional!We just forgot to put them in the patch notes lol silly us,But 100% intentional for sure."-Bungie twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

The 7.0.5 update was regarded as one of the best in recent times since Bungie buffed primary weapon damage in PvE, making Auto Rifles and Sidearms more accessible in endgame content. Disabling mods, on the other hand, take away players' freedom over niche load-outs.

HughKantsime @HughKantsime @RickKackis Honestly stuff like this puts a bad taste in my mouth. Have mained this game since D1. But constantly having fun taken away while the rest of the game falls apart at the seams is just crap. Like were orbs and grappling really THAT big of a deal in this neutered mod system?! @RickKackis Honestly stuff like this puts a bad taste in my mouth. Have mained this game since D1. But constantly having fun taken away while the rest of the game falls apart at the seams is just crap. Like were orbs and grappling really THAT big of a deal in this neutered mod system?!

Captain Bryant @Miguel25Bryant @RickKackis They ruined my grapple build which was the only decent build on strand for hunters. Destiny is my main game and it break my soul to say but people are right, destiny is plumbing to it’s death… @RickKackis They ruined my grapple build which was the only decent build on strand for hunters. Destiny is my main game and it break my soul to say but people are right, destiny is plumbing to it’s death…

Benj @Benjjjyy Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



Here's an update 🧵



1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Morning, Guardians! We missed some patch notes this week.Here's an update 🧵1. When Ashes to Assets and Hands On are equipped, players will only receive Super energy from one of the mods, not both. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… Sometimes, the dev team makes decisions that feel disconnected from what the players want. Most of this thread is a perfect example of that. twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s… Sometimes, the dev team makes decisions that feel disconnected from what the players want. Most of this thread is a perfect example of that. twitter.com/Destiny2Team/s…

CoolGuy @CoolGuyGames Don't think I'm crazy, but could be lol. It kinda feels like we are reaching a breaking point of Destiny 2s stability, which has (again feels like) been slowly deteriorating. Don't think I'm crazy, but could be lol. It kinda feels like we are reaching a breaking point of Destiny 2s stability, which has (again feels like) been slowly deteriorating.

demonjoe🔸 @demonjoeTV



I saw no problem whatsoever with builds since Lightfall dropped; I’m having a hard time understanding some of the changes Paul Tassi @PaulTassi glad we have addressed destiny's biggest problem: too many orbs glad we have addressed destiny's biggest problem: too many orbs Normally I’m not on the “Bungie hates fun” bandwagon, but Bungie really hates funI saw no problem whatsoever with builds since Lightfall dropped; I’m having a hard time understanding some of the changes twitter.com/paultassi/stat… Normally I’m not on the “Bungie hates fun” bandwagon, but Bungie really hates funI saw no problem whatsoever with builds since Lightfall dropped; I’m having a hard time understanding some of the changes twitter.com/paultassi/stat…

Based on the numerous links and sentiments above, it is fair to assume that the community and many reputed content creators aren't pleased with the company. Destiny 2 hit an all-time low in the player count last year during the third season of The Witch Queen expansion.

With the sheer negativity surrounding Destiny 2 Lightfall, there seems to be more confusion rather than anger in the community since players feel like Bungie has been going ultimately against their community recently for unknown reasons.

Poll : 0 votes