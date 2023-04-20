Destiny 2 community shares their frustration regarding changes made with recent update

Additional changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox have gotten the community all riled up. Amidst the controversy between breaching the NDA and leaking content, Bungie has recently made some bold adjustments that ended up adding more fuel to the fire. Typically, the vast majority shares a similar frustration with the changes, claiming that Bungie is taking away all the fun from the game.
Following the 7.0.5 update on the recent weekly reset, Bungie and Destiny 2's official support Twitter listed a lot of additional patch notes that supposedly got missed out from the official patch blog. The entire thread on the changes can be found on the link below.
Safe to assume that there was a lot of negative feedback to the same, which is pouring in even now. Hence, it remains to be seen whether Bungie will revert some of these changes due to the backlash.
Bungie is under fire after changes made to some core Destiny 2 features
Regarding the changes announced by Bungie, some of them include the following:
- Grapple melee will spawn one orb of power, and one mod will grant super energy if both Ashes to Assets and Hands-On are equipped.
- Reduced super energy with grapple melee kills.
- Terminal Overload chest repeatable loot exploit cannot be done anymore.
This has typically forced many players to rebuild their load-outs, as the newly implemented mod system with Lightfall encouraged players to synergize freely. However, some recent adjustments go entirely against that, with the additional loot exploit fix restricting players to even less loot.
Some players are even calling out Bungie, asking them how ten game-changing patch notes get missed from an official blog. Nevertheless, it seems the damage has already been done since this doesn't do Bungie any good after a horrible Lightfall campaign.
The 7.0.5 update was regarded as one of the best in recent times since Bungie buffed primary weapon damage in PvE, making Auto Rifles and Sidearms more accessible in endgame content. Disabling mods, on the other hand, take away players' freedom over niche load-outs.
Based on the numerous links and sentiments above, it is fair to assume that the community and many reputed content creators aren't pleased with the company. Destiny 2 hit an all-time low in the player count last year during the third season of The Witch Queen expansion.
With the sheer negativity surrounding Destiny 2 Lightfall, there seems to be more confusion rather than anger in the community since players feel like Bungie has been going ultimately against their community recently for unknown reasons.