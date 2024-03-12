Destiny 2 Judgment god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Judgment Hand Cannon has been a part of the Destiny 2 Prophecy loot pool since the beginning. The weapon served many players in different activities with its Kinetic variant, which has now been changed to Stasis. Note that the Judgment now has new perks, too, forcing everyone to farm the new version despite having the old one from the same Dungeon.

This article lists the best perks on the Judgment Hand Cannon from Prophecy after the Destiny 2 7.3.5 patch on March 5, 2024. You won't find available perks on the weapon between Season of the Arrivals and Season of the Wish.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Judgment PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Judgment Hand Cannon god roll for Destiny 2 PvP (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks to have on the Judgment Hand Cannon for PvP:

Fastdraw HCS for increased Handling, Aim Assistance, and Stability

Accurized Rounds for increased Range on the weapon

Moving Target for increased Aim Assistance and movement speed while moving and aiming down the sights

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy and Handling as the user's health gets lower.

The new Origin Trait, Crossing Over, is described as follows:

"These weapons have increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increased damage."

Slideshot is an excellent alternative in the third column, alongside Timed Payload or Opening Shot in the last column.

Judgment PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Judgment god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks to have on the Judgment Hand Cannon for PvE:

Truesight HCS for Range, Stability, Handling, and Aim Assistance

Appended Mag for increased magazine size

Slideshot for reloading the magazine and boosting the Range after sliding

Vorpal Weapon for 20% increased damage to bosses with this Primary weapon

These perks are meant for boss DPS or sustained DPS on other elites. However, if you're looking for a combination that will suit your ability-focused builds, go for Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie.

How to get the Judgment Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

The Judgment Stasis Hand Cannon can be farmed exclusively from the Prophecy Dungeon and cannot be crafted. Bungie slightly altered the Destiny 2 loot pool this month. Starting March 5, 2024, the Dungeon had some new weapons replacing old ones, alongside overhauled perk pools on the old weapons. For Judgment, however, turn your attention to the final boss, Kell Echo.

Note that this weapon was changed from Kinetic to Stasis, opening up a lot of synergies with the Darkness subclass in a build. Additionally, Judgment is an Adaptive Framed gear piece, firing at 140 rounds per minute.

Hence, while this archetype excels especially against Guardians in PvP, it can also counter Champions and deal damage to elites flawlessly in PvE.