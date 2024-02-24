All Prophecy weapon changes in Destiny 2 Update 7.3.5

Destiny 2 is getting a massive update in March 2024, including sandbox tuning and more. Bungie has been busy informing the community regarding these changes, as it is taking them multiple blog posts to state a few. This article focuses on the Prophecy Dungeon and all the new changes implemented in its loot pool.

To summarize, Bungie will overhaul the loot pool in the Prophecy Dungeon, with new weapons replacing the old ones. Additionally, new Origin Traits, weapons, and updated loot for every encounter are set to arrive with the upcoming update.

Disclaimer: Patch notes and changes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

New weapons, perks, and more changes coming to Destiny 2's Prophecy Dungeon

1) New weapons and Origin Trait

Prosecutor Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, new weapons will replace a few existing ones in the Prophecy loot pool. Here is a list of weapons that will be removed from the Destiny 2 Dungeon:

A Swift Verdict Sidearm

The Long Walk Sniper Rifle

The Last Breath Auto Rifle

The following is a list of weapons that will replace the aforementioned ones:

Prosecutor Auto Rifle

Primary

Precision Frame

Arc

Origin Trait: Crossing Over

Adjudicator Submachine Gun

Primary

Precision Frame

Kinetic

Origin Trait: Crossing Over

Relentless Pulse Rifle

Primary

High-impact Frame

Damage changed from Kinetic to Strand

Origin Trait: Crossing Over

The new Origin Trait, Crossing Over, grants the following perk:

"These weapons have increased range and handling for the top half of the magazine, while rounds from the bottom half of the magazine deal increased damage"

2) Updated perks and loot pool

Phalanx Echo boss arena in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Many existing weapons in the Prophecy Dungeon will be changed massively as well, with altered elements and an additional Origin Trait. Here is a list of all changes:

Judgment Hand Cannon

Primary

Adaptive Frame

Damage changed from Kinetic to Stasis

Origin Trait: Crossing Over

Darkest Before Pulse Rifle

Primary

Rapid-Fire Frame

Damage changed from Arc to Solar

Origin Trait: Crossing Over

A Sudden Death Shotgun

Special

Aggressive Frame

Damage changed from Arc to Void

Origin Trait: Crossing Over

Multiple encounters will have different weapons as well. Phalanx Echo will have the Relentless Pulse Rifle and Prosecutor Auto Rifle, The Cube will have A Sudden Death Shotgun and Adjudicator Submachine Gun, alongside Kell Echo with Judgement Hand Cannon and Darkest Before Pulse Rifle.

Prophecy is one of the oldest Dungeons in Destiny 2 and remains a fan favorite because of its level designs and loot. Bungie released Prophecy in 2020, alongside Season of the Arrivals. However, it slowly lost any incentive due to the unchanged loot pool over the last four years.

The change in loot, however, will allow more players to run the Dungeon once again.