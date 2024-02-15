Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Moon Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Modifiers, tips and tricks, loadouts, and more

Heist Battleground Moon is back to haunt Destiny 2 players with the Grandmaster difficulty. While it is one of the shorter missions in this season's pool, anyone can easily be overwhelmed by the sheer density of trash mobs in some encounters. However, a few strategies and specific builds can make things a lot easier inside the activity.

This article will guide you through the Heist Battleground Moon Grandmaster version, especially in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. Readers will also find the best loadouts and tricks to ease a few challenging encounters below.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the modifiers for Heist Battleground Moon Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2?

Modifiers in Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Moon (Image via Bungie)

Like all Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2, the Heist Battleground Moon also comes with a few modifiers to make the player's lives more challenging.

Here is a list of all modifiers that you will see while running the Grandmaster Strike:

Overcharged Sniper Rifle

Solar and Strand Surges

Acolytes summon fire pools after getting killed

Void Threat for increased incoming damage from enemies

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions

Best loadout for Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Moon Grandmaster Nightfall

While players can choose their best builds alongside the strongest weapons, keeping a few synergies in mind is important. With over 50 different builds on different classes, choosing just one for an activity can become daunting.

Hence, based on Heist Battleground Moon's nature of enemies and Season 23's meta, here are three builds appropriate for a fireteam:

Phoenix Protocol with Well of Radiance Warlock.

Cenotaph Mask with Well of Radiance Warlock

Orpheus Rig with Single-Shadowshot Hunter

Flint Striker mod (Image via Bungie)

Weapons can include one Gjallarhorn paired with two Apex Predator Rocket Launchers. The Warlock with Cenotaph can use a Solar Trace Rifle alongside a Solar or Kinetic Hand Cannon on the Phoenix Warlock for Unstoppable Champions.

For Barriers, it is necessary for both the Well of Radiance Warlocks to run Ember of Torches Fragment for 100% Radiant uptime.

Ember of Torches in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The seasonal mod, Flint Striker, is also an excellent option for Radiant uptime. Lastly, the Blast Radius seasonal mod can grant increased armor charge upon final blows with Rocket Launchers. Keeping the latter equipped with Gjallarhorn and two Apex Predators can come in handy.

Tips and tricks to make the encounters easy in Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Moon

Here are some tips that you can use to make your runs easier:

Spawn in and take the higher ground on your right that leads to a yellow structure. Seraph towers won't be able to detect you, and you are free to take cover anytime from incoming fire. The image of the location is given below.

To survive the Ghost scan room, start the encounter and run opposite the scan point behind two large boxes. Keep chaining the two available Wells of Radiance, and use the Shadowshot tether on enemy groups to generate orbs of light. Champions here spawn at 25%, 50%, and 75% objective progression bars.

The boss spawns in huge waves of enemies at a 10% health drain. Hence, it is easy to be overwhelmed if your fireteam drains much of the boss' health at the start. The approach should be slow here so that you can have enough time to clear small groups throughout the fight. A decent choke point can be the extreme right corner of the room from the entrance.

Cover in the first encounter (Image via Bungie)

The reward tied to the Heist Battleground Moon Nightfall in Destiny 2 Season 23 is the Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher.