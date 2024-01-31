Destiny 2 Riven's Wishes guide: All objectives, best farm, rewards, and more

The new Riven's Wishes activity in Destiny 2 allows players to fill in any void that might be left in their collections. The reward pool is stacked with red-bordered Last Wish weapons and armor pieces after the Lightfall expansion dropped. However, Mara Sov wants her subjects to complete a few tasks before she hands these rewards away.

This article lists everything related to Riven's Wish, including the objectives in the coming week, all available rewards, and the best farms for Riven's Token currencies.

All objectives for Riven's Wishes in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

The Riven's Wish activity will be active for six weeks in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, forming a bridge between now and Into the Light in April. Here is a list of all objectives available from Week 1 to 6:

Week 1: Complete Public Events in Dreaming City, including other activities such as Lost Sectors, Heroic Blind Wells, and Last Wish Raid encounters.

Complete Public Events in Dreaming City, including other activities such as Lost Sectors, Heroic Blind Wells, and Last Wish Raid encounters. Week 2: Open Ascendant Chests.

Open Ascendant Chests. Week 3: Defeat 1600 Combatants in Legend or Master Lost Sectors.

Defeat 1600 Combatants in Legend or Master Lost Sectors. Week 4: Complete Tier 3 Blind Well, and 1500 targets in Blind Well.

Complete Tier 3 Blind Well, and 1500 targets in Blind Well. Week 5: Defeat 80 Taken bosses.

Defeat 80 Taken bosses. Week 6: Complete the Prophecy Dungeon.

These objectives can be completed once per week in a single character, and the Riven's Token reward can also be obtained once per week. This results in only one reward per week, adding up to six rewards for six weeks.

All rewards from Riven's Wishes in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Last Wish red-bordered weapon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Rewards from the Riven's Wishes include red-bordered Last Wish weapons, alongside Exotics from Lightfall, and other miscellaneous materials. Here is a list of all rewards from Mara Sov's inventory:

Red-bordered Last Wish weapons: Apex Predator, The Supremacy, Transfiguration, Chattering Bone, Nation of Beasts, Techeun Force, Tyranny of Heaven, Age-Old Bond.

Apex Predator, The Supremacy, Transfiguration, Chattering Bone, Nation of Beasts, Techeun Force, Tyranny of Heaven, Age-Old Bond. Lightfall Exotics: All Hunter, Titan, and Warlock Exotic armor pieces that came after Lightfall launch.

All Hunter, Titan, and Warlock Exotic armor pieces that came after Lightfall launch. Miscellaneous: Lost Memento, Dawning Memento, 2 Ascendant Shards, 2 Ascendant Alloy, and Exotic Cipher.

Target one specific weapon from the Last Wish section since players can obtain only one per week.

Week 1 objectives for Riven's Wishes in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Riven's Wishes I quest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head to Mara Sov at the HELM and collect the "Riven's Wishes I" quest. The objectives include completing Public Events and Dreaming City activities. However, instead of running around doing random things in the Dreaming City, it is important to know the most efficient ways to complete the steps.

Public Events: The Rift Generator Public Event will grant the most progress, as you will only need to run it once.

The Rift Generator Public Event will grant the most progress, as you will only need to run it once. Other Heroic Events and Lost Sectors: 6% progression.

6% progression. Heroic Blind Well completion: 16% progression.

16% progression. Kali farm in Last Wish: 16% per run.

Note that the Patrols and Ascendant Challenges will not count towards the progress of this week's mission.