Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge this week (December 26 to January 2): Location, guide, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has brought back a lot of memories from the Year 2 expansion, Forsaken. From the forgotten Blind Well to the Ascendant Challenges in different corners of Dreaming City, players have been busy in the land of Awoken. This week, however, focuses on the latter, as one of the seasonal quest steps of Week 5 requires everyone to complete an Ascendant Challenge.

This article will guide you through the Ascendant Challenge of Week 5 in Season of the Wish. Once you are done with the pre-requisite steps, you will be notified with the objective "Complete an Ascendant Challenge."

Since most of the core contents of Forsaken were removed with The Witch Queen, newer players might be unfamiliar with these challenges.

What is an Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2?

Ascendant Challenges are mini-Dungeons that can be found in the open world of Dreaming City every week. The activity takes place within the Ascendant Plane, hence the name.

Players need to find the entrance to these mini-Dungeons every week in a random location of Dreaming City.

Ascendant Plane in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This week (December 26, 2023), you can find the entrance near "The Strand" of Dreaming City. Note that you will need to consume a special item called "Tincture of Queensfoil", obtainable from Dreaming City activities such as Patrols, Lost Sectors, and Bounties.

Where is the Ascendant Challenge this week in Destiny 2? (December 26, 2023 to January 2, 2024)

As mentioned, the Ascendant Challenge for Week 5 of Season of the Wish can be found near The Strand of Dreaming City. Players can spawn on the Divalian Mists waypoint, and follow the map until they reach the point shown below.

Entrance to the Ascendant Challenge in The Strand (Image via Bungie)

Once you come near the entrance and a set of stairs, it is recommended to consume a Tincture now before heading in. You can click on the provided waypoint on the map to track the objective, as it will be easier to follow. The location of the entrance is given below.

Entrance to the Week 5 Ascendant Challenge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Enter the portal and you will find yourself in the Ascendant Plane.

Ascendant Challenge guide for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Week 5

Just after entering the Plane, you will see three different Arc charges in three locations. Your job here is to approach each Charge, pick them up, and dunk it under the huge Taken Blight in the middle. The image below should provide a clearer idea.

Huge Taken Blight inside an Ascendant Challenge of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After dunking the third Charge, defeat the additional enemies that spawn in, alongside three Taken Knight bosses. Once they are defeated, the quest step will be complete, rewarding you with Dark Fragments, Coalescence of Taken Essentia, and Wish Engram.