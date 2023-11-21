All Destiny 2 dungeons ranked in terms of difficulty

Destiny 2 offers a wide range of activities to do in-game, like raids, dungeons, and various PvP modes. Dungeons are endgame activities that players can attempt with fewer allies. Unlike raids, they typically require three players but can also be completed solo. While raids are long, have intense mechanics, and require good communication, dungeons are much more accessible. However, achieving a dungeon solo is considered an accomplishment by Destiny 2 players since it can be a little challenging.

There are currently seven dungeons in Destiny 2, and some are more challenging than others. This article will rank all the dungeons based on their mechanics and how complex they can be to complete with allies or solo.

Shattered Throne, Duality, and 5 other dungeons in Destiny 2

7) Shattered Throne

Shattered Throne is the oldest dungeon (Image via Bungie)

Shattered Throne was introduced in Forsaken and has remained a fan-favorite since. It is the oldest dungeon in Destiny 2 and can be found in the Dreaming City. It features many taken enemies, and guardians are offered the wish-ender exotic bow upon completing it.

The dungeon is not particularly complex, has elementary mechanics, and the boss has low HP. Although Shattered Throne is thrilling and aesthetically pleasing, it can get tedious because of how easy it is. You can even attempt this raid solo with just basic game knowledge.

6) Pit of Hersey

Pit of Hersey has good loot and can be attempted solo (Image via Bungie)

Pit of Hersey was introduced in the extension of Shadowkeep and can be found in the Moon. The dungeon is very well designed, from the boss to the hive theme, and can be called a masterpiece in terms of mechanics and aesthetics. You can get high-rarity armor after defeating the boss, and the dungeon also offers Premonition, a pulse rifle.

While this Destiny 2 dungeon is designed well, it is not as tough as the other dungeons. The boss encounter here is relatively more challenging than the one in Shattered Throne, but the mechanics are simple, and it can be attempted solo.

5) Prophecy

Prophecy is one of the more complex dungeons (Image via Bungie)

Prophecy was introduced in Season of Arrivals and is considered one of the tougher dungeons in Destiny 2. Unlike Pit of Hersey and Shattered Throne, this dungeon takes players out of their comfort zone.

Prophecy offers a vibrant experience with engaging mechanics. You will also find different mechanics between the encounters in this dungeon, so it's a great way to prepare for the game's tougher content.

This dungeon demands a good loadout and thoughtful positioning from Destiny 2 players. The boss, Kill Echo, is quite easy to take down compared to others, so this aspect balances out the dungeon experience.

4) Spire of the Watcher

Spire of the Watcher can be completed quickly by skilled players (Image via Bungie)

Spire of the Watcher came out with the Season of the Seraph, and the dungeon is located on Mars. It is a great way for skilled players to obtain rewards quickly, as you can complete it quite easily if you know what to do. While the dungeon offers excellent rewards and a chance for players to improve their skills, it is aesthetically quite barren.

The dungeon has extremely powerful Destiny 2 bosses with high HP, confusing movement patterns, and damage windows that can be very challenging to discern. The rest of the dungeon is pretty easy to clear, and it can also be attempted solo by skilled players.

3) Grasp of Avarice

Grasp of Avarice can get tiring because of the same mechanics in every encounter (Image via Bungie)

This dungeon was introduced with the 30th Bungie Anniversary and is set in the Cosmodrome. Destiny 2 players loved Grasp of Avarice as it brought Gjallarhorn, one of the most famous exotics in Destiny, along with some other favorite weapons.

Grasp of Avarice is a fun raid, but the repetitive mechanics in the encounters can get tiring. The dungeon mostly consists of Hive and Fallen enemies that can give players a tough time.

While this Destiny 2 dungeon leaves some room for error, the bosses and the additional enemies make it challenging. The dungeon can be handled solo, but players will need a better understanding of its mechanics, wave-clearing ability, and a great loadout to attempt it alone.

2) Duality

Duality has the most demanding mechanics (Image via Bungie)

Duality is considered the best dungeon in Destiny 2 from every perspective. The dungeon was released in the Season of Haunted and has remained a fan favorite, although it's pretty challenging. The dungeon is located in the Derelict Leviathan area and has unique visuals. It also offers some of the best weapons in the game as loot, but they can be hard to acquire as Duality is one of the hardest raids in Destiny 2.

The dungeon has a tough boss that can instantly kill you with melee attacks. Furthermore, players must also be wary of the environmental kills in the dungeon. Duality demands perfect movement and great timing with skills to clear additional enemies quickly. While the dungeon can be fun and engaging, you must perform exceptionally well in other dungeons before attempting this one.

1) Ghosts of the Deep

Ghosts of the Deep is the most difficult dungeon (Image via Bungie)

This dungeon was introduced in Season of the Deep and is located at the Titan's archive facility. Ghosts of the Deep competes closely with Duality for the place of the most challenging dungeon in Destiny 2. This dungeon offers great weapons and legendary armor as loot, and it is one of the most visually pleasing raids as well. While the fights can be tiring, the puzzle in the dungeon is very engaging.

Ghosts of the Deep has everything required to make a dungeon run difficult. The boss is a powerhouse with a lot of HP and inflicts significant damage. Apart from this, the dungeon has lengthy encounters with no room for mistakes. It also has additional enemies in large numbers that can quickly become a problem.

You must have the necessary game knowledge, excellent positioning, and a great loadout to attempt this raid.